Is the world of esports in crisis? He is certainly not doing well, given the recent signs, such as the one coming from him International Dota 2 Championships 2023 who are collecting the lowest prize pool of recent years: $2.8 million in six days.

Prize Tracker graph, showing the progress of the prizes of the International Dota 2 Championships

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023 comes in part funded by fans, but the prize pool has not yet managed to take off, so to speak. The 2022 International Dota 2 Championships, for example, had a prize pool of $9,806,283 in the same time frame, while the 2021 and 2019 editions had both exceeded eleven million dollars.

The ones doing worse than the International Dota 2 Championships 2023 are those of 2013, i.e. the first edition, whose prize money was $1,850,000. From the next edition onwards, the prize money has always exceeded 5 million dollars, at least until today.

The data is definitely relevant for the export scene, given that the Internationals are among the most important competitions on the market. There is still plenty of time to recover, but Valve’s abandonment of the battle pass system to move on to the Compendium does not bode well.

Valve itself does not seem very concerned about the progress of the International Dota 2 Championships 2023, given that precisely with the choice of Compendium made it clear that he wanted to favor other aspects of DOTA 2 over the competitive one. At the very least, he seems to want to rebalance his attentions.