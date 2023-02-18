Today, the International Defense Conference, which accompanies IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 exhibitions, kicks off at the ADNOC Business Center, with the participation of a wide range of leaders and officials representing defense, security, academic and corporate organizations in the region and the world.

The ADNEC Group is organizing the International Defense Conference, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, and in strategic partnership with the Tawazun Council (Tawazun), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Muhammad bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, will inaugurate this year’s edition of the conference, which is held under the slogan “Adaptation, Exploration and Transformation: Redrawing aspects of security, society and the human experience in an era of technological transformation.” This year’s edition attracts more than 1,800 participants, with a percentage of A growth of more than 25%, compared to the previous cycle.

The conference includes four discussion sessions dealing with the economic and social implications and risks of adopting modern technologies, talent development and human capital management, and the impact of technologies on the future of defense operations. Ministers and senior officials in the defense sector from around the world.

The first session is titled “Promise and Implications: The Social and Economic Implications and Risks of the Exponential Adoption of New Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Neurological and Organic Technologies, and Extended Reality.”

It centers around the economic and social implications and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, neurotechnology, biotechnology and extended reality.

The second session, titled “Keeping Up: How the Increased Inclusion of Advanced Technology in the Workplace Will Change Approaches to Talent Development and Human Resources Management,” highlights the contribution of the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the workplace to changing methodologies for talent development and human capital management.

The third session, titled “Technology at the Forefront: The Impact of Emerging Technology on Modern Operations and the Future of War,” explores the impact of emerging technologies on modern operations and the future of military operations.

The fourth session, entitled “The Following Fronts: Human Instinct and Trying to Transcend the Dimensions of the Current Real World”, revolves around humanity’s continuous quest to explore beyond the current horizons of the physical world and planet Earth, and to enhance humanity’s access to space and the digital domain.

On the other hand, the Higher Organizing Committee for the International Defense Exhibitions “IDEX 2023” and the Maritime Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX 2023” and the accompanying International Defense Conference reviewed the final preparations for organizing an exceptional version of the two exhibitions that will start tomorrow, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, and will continue until February 24. current.

The ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, organizes the two exhibitions, which provide an international platform to display the latest innovations in the international defense sector, and a global forum to review the sector’s developments in terms of advanced technology and equipment, and they constitute an opportunity to conclude strategic partnerships between major companies.

Mubarak Saeed bin Gaffan Al-Jabri, and members of the committee and its sub-committees met yesterday, in the presence of the Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, Hamid Matar Al Dhaheri.

The meeting discussed the plans developed by the sub-committees, and the human and technical capabilities to provide the highest levels of comfort for visitors and exhibitors in this edition, which is considered the largest, and attracts more than 1,350 companies from 65 countries, and witnesses the participation of 41 national pavilions, and is expected to attract more than 350 official delegations, and what More than 130,000 VIP visitors, decision makers and specialists from all over the world.

During the meeting, the committee was briefed on the progress of the construction of corporate pavilions and the sites of live performances during the event in the grand podium area at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, and the water canal area of ​​Marina ADNEC, which was equipped according to the highest specifications, to suit the latest equipment and vehicles that Some of them are displayed for the first time, which will effectively contribute to demonstrating the practical capabilities of these vehicles and marine vessels in various defense classifications and uses.

The current session is witnessing the holding of the “NAVDEX” exhibition for the first time in the new “Marina ADNEC” hall, which extends over an area of ​​​​more than 10,000 square meters, and is the largest of its kind in the Middle East, which contributed to an increase in the number of exhibiting companies by 206%, compared to the previous session. The previous year in 2021, with the total area of ​​​​the “Navdex” exhibition increasing to 57 thousand square meters.

This year, the exhibition is witnessing the participation of a number of marine vessels and ships from eight countries: Pakistan, Bahrain, Britain, Italy, China, Kuwait, India, in addition to the UAE.

The ships will be displayed in “ADNEC Port”, in addition to “Zayed Port”, which will attract many pieces and marine vessels participating in the exhibition.

This year’s edition of the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions will host the first session of the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” talks, which is a series of interactive dialogue sessions that attract the most important thought leaders, policy makers, researchers and thinkers to attend its important sessions, highlighting the most prominent products and solutions. and innovative technologies to shape a secure future for all.

For the first time in the history of IDEX, the two exhibitions include the event overview feature, which provides visitors with in-depth insights into the new and improved features of the exhibition, introduces them to the most important inspiring speakers, and the latest developments on the exhibitors.

The Innovation Path Tour presents a selection of innovative products on display, making it easier for exhibition visitors to identify the best products among thousands of innovations.

• The IDEX and NAVDEX edition this year attracts more than 1,350 companies from 65 countries, and witnesses the participation of 41 national pavilions.



• The new “Marina ADNEC” hall extends over an area of ​​10,000 square metres, and is the largest of its kind in the Middle East.