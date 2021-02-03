Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the International Defense Conference 2021 will be held on February 20, which will be held for the first time in its “hybrid” version, to bring together more than 26 experts and specialists from different parts of the world on the ground In the ADNOC Business Center and virtually through global communication platforms, to discuss the flourishing and development of artificial intelligence and advanced technology and their protection in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The conference, organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and the Economic Balance Council (Tawazun), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the General Command of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, will be held from 08:00 in the morning until 02:00 in the afternoon, prior to the launch of the two IDEX exhibitions. 2021 »and Maritime Defense« NAVDEX 2021 », which will be held from 21 to 25 next February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The conference begins with the opening and welcoming speech of His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs in the United Arab Emirates, through which he sheds light on the UAE’s main role in advancing the global defense industries, followed by four main sessions, in which a group of Emirati and international personalities will participate. The most prominent of them are His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The first session, held under the title “Innovative Opportunities in Managing Distribution Chain Systems for the Post-Corona Era,” will witness the participation of His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, and Helmut Rauch, President and CEO of the “Deal Defense” company, And Tim Cahill, Senior Vice President, Lockheed Martin International. The session will be moderated by Badr Al Olama, Executive Director of Aviation Industry, Mubadala Investment Company.

The second session, which is held under the title “Protecting Artificial Intelligence and other Fourth Industrial Revolution Technologies in the Era of Cooperation and Participation,” will be attended by: His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Michael Johansson, CEO of SABB, and Heidi Grant, Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. In the United States of America, and Eric Papin, Executive Vice President, Technology and Innovation Officer, Naval Group.

As for the third session, which will be held under the title “Enhancing Research and Development Aspects in Defense Industries in Light of Rapid and Complex Changes”, Faisal Al-Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of Advanced Technology Group “EDGE” will speak, and Tariq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, CEO of the Economic Balance Council “Tawazun”, Dr. Uzi Rubin, Senior Researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, Kim, Yoon Seok, Deputy Minister of the Office of Military Force and Resource Management in South Korea, and Lieutenant General Theodoros Lagios Huff, Director General of the General Directorate of Defense Investment and Armament. The session will be moderated by Dr. Noah Rafour, Head of International Relations at the Dubai Future Foundation.

The conference concludes with the fourth session, which is held under the title “A comprehensive view of how cybersecurity identifies with the era of digital transformation”, with the participation of Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of UAE Government Cybersecurity, and Major General Dinesh Kumar Trivadi, Director General of Maritime Operations. The session will be moderated by Dr. Bushra Al Balushi, Director of Research and Innovation at the Dubai Cyber ​​Security Center. And the closing speech of the activities of the International Defense Conference will be delivered by Dr. Yahya Al-Marzouki, Vice-Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Conference and Adviser in the Office of the Executive President of the Economic Balance Council. In his speech about the next session of the conference, Brigadier General Engineer Khalifa Ali Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the International Defense Conference 2021, said: “We are proud to host global defense industry leaders in the capital Abu Dhabi, to participate and attend this pioneering event that highlights the importance of international cooperation in facing challenges. Current and future technological developments, discussion of developments in the defense, security and technology sectors, and the strengthening of defense systems and infrastructure to ensure their compatibility with global trends towards adopting the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Saeed bin Khadim Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Capital Events Company, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, said: “ADNEC seeks to contribute to the process of transferring and localizing knowledge by attracting global expertise. The International Defense Conference is an ideal platform for the attendance and participation of experts from these vital sectors. , To meet and continue business, confirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional capital for the business tourism sector.

confidence

Saeed Al Mansoori affirmed that the UAE enjoys the confidence of the international community, as a safe global destination, which has proactively dealt with the (Covid-19) pandemic and contained the risks of its spread, and is able to host the world again. In light of its endeavors to attract delegates from all over the world, ADNEC will apply a wide range of preventive measures and procedures that ensure the health and safety of all conference participants and delegations, in accordance with the highest international standards.