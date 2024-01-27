The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, engaged in meetings with Sudanese refugees fleeing Darfur, to collect more information about the violations they were exposed to during the civil war that broke out in the region in 2003, and the current war that has been ongoing for about 10 months, amid questions about the whereabouts of the former president. Omar Al-Bashir and a number of his associates are wanted by the court for war crimes and violations against humanity.

