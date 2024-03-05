The ICC issued arrest warrants for General Sergei Kobylash and Admiral Viktor Sokolov

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for the commander of long-range aviation, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, and the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov.

According to the court, the commanders of the Russian aviation and navy are allegedly responsible for crimes committed “during at least the period from October 10, 2022 to March 9, 2023.”

The statement also said that the contents of the warrants were declared secret to protect witnesses and ensure the security of the investigation.

In 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the Russian Federation’s intention not to recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC and not to be a party to the Rome Statute.

The SBU accused Kobylash of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine during the SVO

In January 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) brought charges against the commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash. The Telegram channel of the Ukrainian department claimed that evidence had allegedly been collected against him regarding the shelling of civilian objects in the republic.

The SBU also accused the Russian officer under Articles 437 (“Planning, preparation, unleashing and waging an aggressive war”) and 110 (“Encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine”) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty for these actions is life imprisonment, the SBU said in a statement.

The Ukrainian department also claims that it is taking measures to bring the accused to justice.

Sokolov in Ukraine was accused of “violating the laws and customs of war”

In May 2023, the SBU charged Viktor Sokolov in absentia “with violating the laws and customs of war.” According to the Ukrainian department, evidence was also allegedly collected on him.

“In the period from August 10, 2022, Sokolov personally gave orders regarding regular combat launches of Kalibr cruise missiles against the energy infrastructure of our state,” the Ukrainian department said in a statement.

The State Duma responded to the SBU filing suspicions against the Russian military

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Yuri Shvytkin said in January 2023 that the SBU filing suspicions against the Russian military is an attempt to intimidate them.

“This is an attempt to intimidate these military leaders. These measures have no legal basis, no logic or common sense,” the deputy said.

At the same time, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), Alexander Bastrykin, ordered to open a case due to the announcement of suspicions to the Russian military.

The Foreign Ministry called the ICC’s actions towards Russians legally void

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in March 2023 that the country has never cooperated and will not cooperate with the ICC, despite the calls that it hears from there.

“This is an even more absurd situation than one could imagine,” she said. Shortly before this, it became known about the ICC’s decision to issue warrants for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Then Zakharova emphasized that the actions of the ICC in relation to Russians are legally void.