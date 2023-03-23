The entity, of which Moscow is not a part, reiterated the request for the arrest of the Kremlin leader on accusations of forced deportation of Ukrainian minors to Russia. The Assembly of States Parties repudiated the attacks and stressed the impartiality of the entity. On the other hand, the Swedish Parliament approved the entry into NATO and questions continue over the delivery of depleted uranium ammunition from the United Kingdom to Ukraine.

This Wednesday, March 22, the legislative body of the International Criminal Court denounced the threats that Russian officials have expressed after an arrest warrant was issued last Friday against the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the Russian commissioner for human rights. of the child, Maria Lvova-Belova for the deportation of Ukrainian children in the occupied areas.

The Presidency of the Assembly of States Parties, which is made up of the 123 member territories of the ICC, repudiated the “threats” against the entity, “as well as against its Prosecutor and its judges.”

The ICC organization criticized Moscow for continuing its “attempts to obstruct international efforts to ensure accountability for acts prohibited by international law.”

While they also stressed the independence of the court “as an impartial judicial institution.”

“We reaffirm our full confidence and reiterate our firm commitment to support and defend the principles and values ​​enshrined in the Rome Statute,” they added.

Russia, which is not part of the ICC, opened a criminal case last Monday against the main prosecutor of the court, Karim Khan and three magistrates. While weight officials pointed grievances against the judicial body.

For example, the vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev -president between 2008 and 2012- cataloged the ICC as “a miserable organization” and stated that they should “watch the sky carefully”, in reference to a missile attack .

While Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserted that they serve the interests of the West and ignore the war crimes committed by their members, especially the United States.

“Now the ICC is headed by a naturalized Anglo-Saxon prosecutor who complies with the requests of its owners, who prohibit this body of justice from investigating the crimes of NATO countries,” he said.

The Kremlin does not recognize the decisions of the International Criminal Court, of which it is not a part and considers any of its sentences “legally void”.

Swedish Parliament approves NATO membership

With 269 votes in favor and 37 against, the members of the Riksdag, the Swedish Parliament, gave the go-ahead for the country to continue its process of joining the Transatlantic Alliance, a resolution that ends two centuries of military non-alignment.

Although the decision itself is historic, it was foreseeable that it would happen at this time where Stockholm is carrying out the official process after fears aroused – also in neighboring Finland – by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

The motion had the support of six of the eight groups that make up Parliament. Only the Environmental Party and the Socialist Left Party showed opposition.

However, NATO entry is still on hold for Sweden. Of the 30 members, 28 gave their approval. While Hungary and Turkey have not yet supported the request, with a strong position from the latter.

Budapest has delayed the decision, but the endorsement is expected to have no major objections. The opposite is the situation with Ankara, which recently modified its position to the request of Finland, but not to the Swedish.

The pulling happens because Turkey believes that Sweden is covering up suspected Kurdish terrorists and has denied their extradition. In recent days, the Swedish prime minister confirmed that the country will join NATO, although it was not clear when.

June is marked in red for the Swedish authorities. At that time, the promulgation in Parliament of a new anti-terrorism law will be discussed, the strong card they have to win Turkish approval and honor the demands agreed upon in the conclave in Madrid.

UK denies nuclear escalation over depleted uranium delivery to Ukraine

James Cleverly, Britain’s foreign secretary, said there was no nuclear escalation in the war over the supply of depleted uranium tank munitions to Ukrainian forces.

This comes in response to accusations launched by the Russian president, who criticized London and claimed that Moscow would be forced to respond accordingly for the presence of “nuclear components” in the munitions.

“There is no nuclear escalation. The only country in the world that is talking about nuclear issues is Russia. There is no threat to Russia, it is simply about helping Ukraine defend itself,” Cleverly said.

The diplomat confirmed that “they are purely conventional ammunition.” These have a greater facility to penetrate tanks and armor due to their properties.

With EFE and Reuters