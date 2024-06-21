The Hague (Reuters)

Yesterday, the International Criminal Court published an arrest warrant for Iyad Ag Ghali, the leader of a group affiliated with the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization in Mali.

The court said that Ghali, also known as Abu al-Fadl, was accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity between January 2012 and the same month of 2013.

The arrest warrant was issued against him in 2017, but it was kept secret before it was announced yesterday.

In previous cases heard by the court for other members of the group, prosecutors said that the group’s militants raped women in the city of Timbuktu.

Al-Qaeda-linked fighters also used axes, shovels and hammers to smash centuries-old tombs and shrines in Timbuktu.