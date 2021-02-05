The International Criminal Court (ICC), the United Nations court based in the Dutch city of The Hague responsible for trying criminal offenses such as war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide, ruled this Friday that it has jurisdiction over war crimes and other crimes committed in the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967. This decision opens the door for the Court to accept criminal investigations against Israel and against Palestinian armed groups. It also states that Palestine is a state.

The decision made by the ICC has no implication on the legality or illegality of Israeli territorial claims over territories that United Nations resolutions recognize as Palestinian. Israel is not a member of the ICC and yesterday said it rejected the ruling, which was approved with the favorable votes of French judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut and Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou from Ivorian and with the unfavorable vote of Hungarian Péter Kovács.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the ICC’s decision “proves once again that it is a political body and not a judicial institution. The ICC ignores real war crimes and instead persecutes the State of Israel, a State with a deeply democratic government that sanctifies the rule of law and that is not a member of the Court.

According to Netanyahu, “with this decision, the ICC violates the right of democracies to defend themselves from terrorism and plays the game of those who undermine efforts to expand the circle of peace. We will continue to protect our citizens and soldiers in any way against this legal persecution. ” Israel always argued that there is no State of Palestine that can delegate jurisdiction over its nationals and territories to the Court.

The Palestinians reacted with glee. Palestinian Authority Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein Al-Sheikh said the ruling was “a victory for truth, justice, freedom and moral values.”

Gambian Fatou Bensouda, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Reuters

The judges’ decision stems from a report by prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, dated December 2019. It stated that there was “a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. of Gaza ”. As possible perpetrators of these crimes, the prosecutor targeted both the Israeli Armed Forces and Palestinian armed groups such as Hamas.

Bensouda considered that the Israeli Armed Forces launched disproportionate attacks and that they attacked “intentionally” people and objects bearing clear identifications of the Geneva Conventions. It also stated that it had “reasonable grounds to believe that members of Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups committed war crimes” by attacking civilians and committing torture.

In her report, Prosecutor Bensouda asked the judges to establish whether the ICC had jurisdiction over the occupied territories. It was the essential requirement to accept any complaint about crimes committed in those territories. The judges consider, in the ruling issued this Friday, that “the territorial jurisdiction of the ICC in the situation of Palestine extends to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, known as Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”

Bensouda, in his letter to Thursday, already indicated that he would focus on the conflict between Israel and Hamas of 2014, on the Israeli policy of settlements – in territories not recognized as Israeli by the different United Nations resolutions – and on the Israeli response to the protests in the Gaza Strip.

Israel does not recognize the ICC, but if the ICC issues arrest warrants during war crimes investigations or convictions, senior Israeli officials or the Hamas high command would risk being arrested and sent to The Hague if they set foot anywhere. country that has ratified the ICC statute. Another thing is that in practice some member country of this court does so, although it would be legally bound to do so.