A “victory for justice” in the eyes of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, proof of “political organ” for his Israeli counterpart Benyamin Netanyahu. The International Criminal Court (ICC) declared itself, on Friday, February 5, to have jurisdiction over the events in the occupied Palestinian territories, which could pave the way for an investigation for war crimes.

The ICC explained in a statement having “decided by majority that the territorial jurisdiction of the Court for the situation in Palestine (who has been a member since 2015) extended to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967 “. Fatou Bensouda, the prosecutor of this international tribunal created in 2002 and headquartered in The Hague (Netherlands), asked her for a legal opinion on this point. She announced in December 2019 that she wanted to open a full investigation into possible “war crimes” in the territories occupied by Israel – without however naming their authors.

The Court added that with this decision, it “did not rule on a border dispute under international law or prejudge the question of any future borders” but had had the“sole objective of defining its territorial jurisdiction”. Fatou Bensouda, who is due to step down in June, wants the ICC to take over from a five-year preliminary investigation following the 2014 war in the Gaza Strip.

“This decision (of the ICC) is a victory for justice and humanity, for the values ​​of truth, fairness and freedom, and for the blood of the victims and their families”said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, quoted by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israel denounces decision, US “concerned”

Israel, which has remained outside the International Criminal Court, reacted strongly. “The tribunal has once again proved that it is a political body and not a judicial institution”, denounced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement, saying that, by its decision, the ICC was harming the “right of democracies to defend themselves against terrorism”.

The United States is on their side “seriously concerned about attempts by the ICC to exercise jurisdiction over the Israeli military”. “We have always taken the position that the jurisdiction of the court should be reserved for countries that accept it or are referred to it by the UN Security Council.”US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. Israel had already vigorously condemned the court when its prosecutor called for a full investigation. The United States, which is also not a party to the ICC statute, had a similar reaction. Donald Trump’s government even took sanctions against Fatou Bensouda in September, who in turn asked Joe Biden to lift them.

The human rights NGO Human Rights Watch believes that it is “high time that the Israeli and Palestinian perpetrators of the most serious violations” rights are accountable to justice.