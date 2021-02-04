The International Criminal Court convicts a former Ugandan rebel of war crimes

Today, Thursday, the International Criminal Court indicted a former Ugandan rebel for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Dominic Ongwen was a former leader of the Ugandan Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA). He was recruited as a child and later became a leader of the movement.

Judge Bertram Schmidt said, when reading the verdict issued against Ongwen (45 years old): “His conviction was proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Ongwen was charged with seventy charges, including murder, rape, enslavement, and child recruitment during the war that took place at the turn of the millennium and was launched by the “Lord’s Resistance Army” in Uganda and three other countries.

Ongwen was fully found guilty by the International Criminal Court with 61 crimes.

It is noteworthy that this is the first ruling issued against the leader of the “Lord’s Resistance Army” militia, after more than 30 years of terrorism in Uganda and the neighboring countries. Ongwen was one of the deputies of the Lord’s Resistance Army leader Joseph Kony.

Ongwen faces a life sentence. The judgment will be determined at a later date. The sentence against him may be reduced; Since he himself was not just a perpetrator, he was a victim of the LRA because he was kidnapped when he was about 9 years old and trained as a militia fighter.