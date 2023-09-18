The International Court of Justice in The Hague began hearings on Ukraine’s claim against Russia for genocide

The International Court of Justice of the United Nations (UN) in The Hague began hearings on the claim of Ukraine against Russia in connection with an alleged violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 1948. About it reported on the authority’s website.

The hearings will last from September 18 to 27.

On the first day of the court hearing, the Russian side presents its objections in connection with the case. Ukraine will perform on Tuesday, September 19th. On September 20, 30 other countries will make their statements, including Austria, Germany, Canada, Poland, France and others. On September 25 and 27, the Russian and Ukrainian sides will perform again.

Ukraine filed claim in the International Court of Justice against Russia in connection with the alleged violation of the genocide convention on February 26, 2022. It is noted that Kyiv demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Russian troops. In addition, in June, Ukraine also accused Moscow of violating two more international conventions – on the fight against the financing of terrorism and the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination.