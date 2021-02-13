The International Council for Tolerance and Peace has released its first book “Paths towards a Culture of Tolerance and Peace”, authored by a group of thinkers from the UAE and several other countries.

The book is currently available online as an e-book and is aimed at politicians, academics, researchers and students, and will be available in hard copy.

The President of the International Council for Tolerance and Peace, His Excellency Ahmed Al-Jarwan, said that the book was authored by the most prominent thinkers in the world in this field and aims to increase feelings of openness and respect towards others, solidarity and participation on the basis of a sense of security in identity, and the ability to recognize the many dimensions of the human being in various cultural contexts. And social.

He expressed his appreciation for the great efforts made by 14 prominent professors in the fields of tolerance and peace from the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Portugal, Albania, Italy, New Zealand and Spain who contributed to writing this book, considering that this is just the beginning, and we will always work through the various programs of the Council in order to pave the way For a world of tolerance and peace. “

He said that we live today in a multicultural world, surrounded by people of different backgrounds, cultures and religions .. The consolidation of tolerance and peace has become very important .. Without these qualities, social stability and community harmony are at risk, and acceptance of each other is still elusive.

He emphasized that spreading a culture of tolerance and peace is necessary to address contemporary issues of world peace, “and this includes thinking about the importance of rejecting violence and adopting more peaceful means to resolve disputes and conflicts.”