Dubai (WAM)

Dr. Ali Abdullah Musa, Secretary-General of the International Council for the Arabic Language, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its wise leadership for its great interest in the linguistic renaissance with regard to the Arabic language, by embracing many initiatives, the latest of which is the “Arab Reading Challenge,” and other awards that encourage raising the level of awareness. In the Arabic language, in addition to hosting many regional conferences and forums that would raise Arab cultural identity.

He said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the Ninth International Conference on the Arabic Language, which began today in Dubai, that language is the issue of an entire nation and a symbol of sovereignty and unity, considering that the “Mohammed bin Rashid Award for the Arabic Language” is one of the awards of great importance in the region. Arabic, because of its clear vision of stimulating enthusiasm and advancing the work of researchers, and encouraging linguistic initiatives, applications and innovations. It is also characterized by diversity due to the large number of participants from different nationalities around the world.

Attracting talented people

The Secretary-General of the International Council for the Arabic Language pointed out that the UAE is working to attract talented people in all fields and attract researchers with the aim of integration and exchange of experiences and knowledge, considering that the Ninth International Conference on the Arabic Language, which is hosted by the Emirate of Dubai, is the only global conference that discusses the challenges of the Arabic language. Thus, Dubai has become a global destination for the Arabic language.

He explained that these forums have a positive impact on the knowledge movement and the publication of relevant books and research in the Arab region, which would shed light on the challenges facing the Arabic language, whether artificial intelligence or what concerns the future of Arab societies, starting with the individual, family, or society, calling for attention. These initiatives and forums aim to raise awareness of the importance of language in the issue of intellectual security, especially since what the language is affected by comes as a result of what the Arab countries are exposed to.