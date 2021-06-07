Dubai (WAM)

The University of Dubai concluded the International Conference on the Future of Learning and Skills – Dubai 10X, which included a series of lectures, workshops, debates and electronic presentations via the Zoom application, with the participation of more than 37 countries, with the aim of attracting talent and institutions to explore the possibilities of combining emerging technologies and innovation in the field of learning and knowledge management . During the three-day conference, the axes of job opportunities in 2050, the competencies and future skills required for the workplace, the management of the transition to respond to the challenges of current global trends from a skills perspective, the development of capabilities and digital skills and techniques to stimulate education while maintaining safety and privacy standards were highlighted. The impact of the Internet of Things on education and the work environment, the use of instructional design principles to create engaging content, especially in virtual learning, new pedagogical approaches to training delivery, the impact of return on investment in education development, and the strategic role of the human resource function.

speakers

The President of the University, Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, opened the conference in the presence and participation of a group of prominent speakers, researchers, consultants and entrepreneurs from the UAE and the world, including Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Dr. Saeed Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Director of the Center for Future Studies at the University of Dubai. Dr. Al Bastaki stressed that this unique event is part of the university’s mission and strategic plans to enhance future learning and knowledge management, noting that it is the responsibility of universities and educational institutions to design and promote an appropriate academic and professional agenda for future jobs. He added that the conference achieved remarkable success in attracting concerned individuals and organizations to discuss and reveal the implications of “future learning” and “educational design” with the aim of improving learning environments and developing expertise, competencies and human skills. The Director of the Executive Development Center at the university, Dr. Vidya Nandagopal, said that the participants in the conference were able, through their experiences, to identify and convey the future of work with its challenges and positives, in addition to revealing the principles of “educational design” to create attractive content and present it in particular for virtual learning. She added that the conference represented a unique opportunity for many institutions in the private and public sectors to discover new educational ways to provide training in current times and anticipate future trends.