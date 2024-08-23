EU High Representative Josep Borrell during a press conference in Santander on Monday. Pedro Puente Hoyos (EFE)

International pressure is mounting on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the Chavista regime to produce the minutes of the disputed elections of July 28. One day after the country’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ratified Maduro as the winner of the elections, 11 American countries — including the United States, Argentina and Chile — published a joint statement on Friday in which they reject the “supposed verification” of the results by the highest judicial body in Venezuela. Shortly before, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, had stressed that the EU will not recognize the Chavista leader as president until the electoral minutes are delivered and can be verified.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court, controlled by pro-Chavez judges, on Thursday confirmed the official results of the July 28 election, which declared Maduro the winner with 52% of the votes, accepting the results released by the National Electoral Council (CNE) despite not providing the electoral records, as demanded by part of the international community. The opposition, which published copies of more than 80% of these records on the Internet, claims that its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, was the winner by a wide margin.

The governments of the United States, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic have rejected in a joint statement the certification of the results that the TSJ made at Maduro’s request. The 11 American countries question “the alleged verification of the results of the electoral process of July 28, issued by the National Electoral Council, and which seeks to validate the unsupported results issued by the electoral body.”

“Our countries had already expressed their disapproval of the validity of the CNE declaration, after opposition representatives were denied access to the official count, the non-publication of the minutes and the subsequent refusal to carry out an impartial and independent audit of all of them,” the text adds.

In addition, the US State Department has released a statement in which he stressed that the ratification of the results by the TSJ “lacks all credibility given the overwhelming evidence that González received the majority of the votes.”

The joint statement was not signed by Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, the three regional powers that had assumed the role of mediator between Maduro and the opposition. For the moment, only the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador has openly expressed his opinion on the TSJ ruling. In his morning press conference, the president said he was willing to wait for the minutes to be published before taking sides. “We are going to wait for the minutes to be published because yesterday the Electoral Tribunal of Venezuela maintains that President Maduro won the election and, at the same time, recommends that the minutes be published. I believe there is a date for the resolution, so we are going to wait,” he said.

The Organization of American States (OAS) also joined the wave of regional condemnation. “This General Secretariat reiterates that the CNE proclaimed Maduro in a hasty manner, based on a partial bulletin issued orally, with numbers that showed mathematical impossibilities and without presenting the disaggregated results that, in accordance with the law, must be tabulated table by table,” says a statement published this Friday. The OAS even urges the International Criminal Court to intervene in the face of detentions, torture and political persecution in Venezuela.

A verifiable result

“As long as we do not see a verifiable result, we will not recognise it,” the head of European diplomacy stressed. In a meeting with the press in Santander, Borrell insisted that “everyone must be able to verify the result of an election”, something that “has not yet happened and we have practically lost hope that it will happen.” Borrell added that the Twenty-Seven are “currently” trying to establish a position on the matter and, if it is not established now, he announced that the position will be determined at the Council of Foreign Ministers next week.

“We continue to say that this election result must be proven, and so far we have not seen any proof. No one has seen the electoral records, which the National Electoral Council must show to prove what this result is, and until we see a verifiable result, we will not recognise it,” he stressed.

Along the same lines, the Spanish Government insisted on Friday that it will not recognise the results of the Venezuelan presidential elections until the electoral records are published in a “complete and verifiable” manner. Sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have reaffirmed the position expressed “from the very beginning” by Pedro Sánchez’s Executive, which insists on demanding “full transparency”, as “is usual in all democracies”. “As long as this does not happen, we will not be able to recognise the result of the elections”, stressed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

