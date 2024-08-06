Beirut (Agencies)

The international community is racing against time to avoid a military escalation in the Middle East, with Washington insisting it is working day and night to prevent a regional war.

Tensions in the region have been exacerbated after the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, hours after a prominent leader was killed in an Israeli strike targeting the southern suburbs of Lebanon.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed, during a phone call yesterday, the importance of de-escalation and sparing the region the risk of expanding the conflict, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The call also discussed developments in Gaza and efforts to cease fire, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The Elysee Palace announced in a statement the day before yesterday that the French President had a phone call with the Saudi Crown Prince, during which they discussed the signs of escalation in the region and the latest regional developments. According to the statement, the call resulted in a Saudi-French agreement on warning of the consequences of military escalation, and calling on all parties to exercise responsibility and restraint in order to avoid igniting the region, as escalation is not in anyone’s interest.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden discussed with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi efforts to calm tensions in the Middle East and reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and release hostages, the White House announced yesterday.

In Beirut, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed that the Israeli aggression on the southern suburbs has complicated the situation and increased fears of field confrontations that could push matters towards a comprehensive war. He continued: “I express these fears to all officials in friendly countries through the contacts and meetings that I hold, which I make sure to keep away from the media, because silent diplomacy is the most effective in such delicate circumstances that we are going through.”

For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati warned yesterday, in a press conference with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdullah Bou Habib, in Cairo, that escalatory policies in the region could lead to things getting out of control if there is a miscalculation.

He added that Egypt is communicating with the foreign ministers of the United States, Russia and China, and the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires Ali Bagheri Kani, to work to prevent the region from slipping into a regional war.

In turn, the Lebanese Foreign Minister said that the government is trying to prevent Hezbollah from responding to Israel in a way that could lead to a comprehensive war in the Middle East.

In separate telephone conversations, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Qatar stressed that stopping the aggression on Gaza represents the first step towards defusing the tension and escalation that threaten to push the entire region towards more conflict and wars. The ministers also held Israel fully responsible for the dangerous escalation witnessed in the region.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Washington yesterday, called on the parties to the conflict in the Middle East to “break the cycle of violence,” adding, “We are engaged in intensive diplomacy around the clock, day and night, to send a message that all parties must refrain from escalation.” He stressed that the ceasefire would open the possibility of more sustainable calm, not only in Gaza but also in other areas where the conflict could spread.

For his part, European High Representative Josep Borrell warned that the continued escalation of tensions in the Middle East puts the region on the brink of a war of unknown dimensions, stressing the need to hold accountable anyone who stands in the way of calm.

Meanwhile, several countries, most recently China, have called on their citizens to leave Lebanon, while several airlines have suspended flights to Beirut. Air France said yesterday that it and Transavia are once again extending the suspension of their flights between Paris and Beirut International Airport until August 8 due to the geopolitical situation in Lebanon.

Fears

In addition to Air France, Transavia and ITA, several airlines have suspended flights to the Lebanese capital over fears of a military escalation, such as the German airline Lufthansa, which has suspended flights to Beirut until August 12.