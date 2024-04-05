The international community increases pressure on Israel and sees its measures in the face of the crisis in Gaza as insufficient

After Israel recognized the recent attack in which seven humanitarian workers died as a “mistake” and after the opening of an investigation that is not independent, the international community and the UN once again urge an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Added to this are complaints to investigate whether Israel has committed war crimes in six months of offensive. And, although the Israeli Government announced the authorization of aid entry through the north of the enclave, from the UN to the European Union they consider that, at this point in the war, with an imminent famine, the measure is not enough.

International pressure is growing for Israel to stop its offensive in Gaza, just hours before six months of conflict have passed.

The death toll has now surpassed 33,000, but it was the recent deadly bombing of aid workers that fueled calls for an investigation into whether the Israeli government has committed war crimes and for Israel to take action to protect civilians.

António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), warned this Friday, April 5, that the six months of conflict in Gaza have brought humanity “to the brink of an absolute loss of faith in global norms and standards.” “.