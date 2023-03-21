Thanks to a successful lobby by the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, the International Criminal Court in The Hague is receiving millions in extra support to bring war crimes to light in Ukraine.

During a conference in London, dozens of countries have complied with the request of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague to dig into their pockets to take the investigation into war crimes in Ukraine to a higher level. The Netherlands, one of the main lenders, is contributing, just like the UK, EUR 1 million to bring the perpetrators to the dock in due course.

The congress, organized by Minister Yesilgöz (Justice and Security) and her British colleague Dominic Raab, thus gave a strong signal of unity a few days after the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin was issued, exactly what Yesilgöz was after. “Last year we united,” said the politician. “It is crucial that you do not fall apart. That worked out.” See also Rutte promises Africa 100 million euros at climate summit for adaptation to the consequences of warming

Taking the lead

Raab, a lawyer at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the beginning of his career, is regarded as an expert in combating war crimes. In addition, as he said, the UK wants to show itself to be “a positive force” on the world stage. Yesilgöz met him last year in The Hague at the British Embassy in the presence of the Ukrainian Minister of Justice. It was agreed to take the lead in strengthening the ICC.

The meeting in London, after vigorous preliminary work by Yesilgöz and Raab, had to be a hammer job. The Netherlands had an influential voice, prompted by the considerable military support to Ukraine and the sending of detective teams to collect evidence of abuses. Yesilgöz: ,,It was very important that we not only express our support here, but also deliver.”

Behind the scenes, the ICC has been gathering evidence since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is urgent to map out the tens of thousands of possible cases. And, Yesilgöz said, money, resources and expertise. “It is essential that the stories of the victims are not lost. And that the ICC is aware of this in order to find the perpetrators.” See also US to confiscate $6 million from the sale of an office funded by Privatbank

Nails hit with heads

The British and Dutch delegations therefore lobbied for the establishment of an ICC office in Ukraine. That plan succeeded: an agreement will be signed before the weekend. The speed of action was part of the ICC’s Karim Khan’s plea. In Lancaster House, located near Buckingham Palace, nails had to be driven.

According to Yesilgöz, the delegations present complied with that assignment, although not everyone dug deep into their pockets. “In the past few hours I have heard the position of about forty countries. They keep giving extras as we can.” By that she meant manpower, technological support and individual donations. “We can go home with a satisfied feeling.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the efforts of the Congress, the Netherlands and the UK in particular, in a pre-recorded message. “This will significantly strengthen international law,” he said. “I thank you all very much.”





