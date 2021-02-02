The European Union calls for the release of Aléxei Navalny; The United States is studying a response with its allies; while neighboring Lithuania and Latvia are demanding sanctions. Analysts see the arrest as the Kremlin’s last resort to avoid an opposition victory in the September parliamentary elections. A fear commensurate with the threat Navalny poses to Putin?

The conviction against the Russian opponent Aléxei Navalny causes great repercussion within Russia as well as abroad. The complaint against the violation of human rights is coupled with the geopolitical opportunity to weaken a rival power.

For the European Union, the United States and international organizations it is an abuse by the Kremlin; while from Russia they consider that they are external interference that whitewash the crimes committed by Navalny.

The sentence of three and a half years in prison for having violated his probation, while recovering from the poisoning, has caused a new night of protests in Russia, leaving the day with 750 detainees.

In the world they ask from liberation to sanctions against Russia

The European Union has not been slow to react to the judgment against Navalny. And it has done so in different ways. Josep Borrell, European Union Foreign Leader, answered harshly on Twitter: “The sentence against Navalny contravenes Russia’s international commitments on the rule of law and fundamental freedoms. It goes against the verdict of the ECHR, which ruled that this case is arbitrary and unreasonable. “

The sentencing of Alexey @navalny runs counter Russia’s international commitments on rule of law & fundamental freedoms. It goes against the verdict of #ECHR, which ruled this case arbitrary and unreasonable. I call for his immediate release. – Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 2, 2021

In fact, this week Borrell is expected to arrive in Moscow to discuss the arrests against protesters and Russia’s commitments at the international level. The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also responded in a similar way, rejecting the sentence “in the strongest possible way.”

The United States speaks directly of coordinating a response with its allies to hold Russia accountable for the conviction. As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement: “Even as we work with Russia to advance America’s interests, we will coordinate closely with our allies and partners to hold Russia accountable for failing to defend the rights of its citizens.”

Another leader who called for Navalny’s release was French President Emmanuel Macron, who was also quick to express himself on Twitter: “The conviction against Alexei Navalny is unacceptable. A political disagreement is never a crime. We ask for his immediate release.” Macron wrote the tweet in French and Russian.

The condamnation d’Alexeï @Navalny is unacceptable. A political désaccord n’est jamais un crime. Nous appelons à sa libération immédiate. The respect of human rights comme celui de la liberté démocratique and are not negotiable. – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 2, 2021

Russia’s Baltic neighbors also took the opportunity to express their rejection. Lithuania and Latvia called for sanctions against Russia. From Lithuania they threaten to sanction if the European Union does not hurry; while Latvia described the sentence as “cynical”.

From the international organizations in defense of human rights, the response on Twitter by Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) stands out: “The prison sentence against Navalny is monstrously unfair. He should be released immediately. As he said in his Closing speech in court today, the Kremlin aims to ‘imprison one person to intimidate millions.’ It is more likely to enrage millions. “

The Kremlin has no intention of releasing Navalny; protests grow

But the chain of international responses does not disturb the Kremlin. In fact, the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected the requests for liberation and branded these international calls as being divorced from reality.

“Do not meddle in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. And we recommend that everyone take care of their own problems,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

More dialogue was the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, who was open to talk, although he assured that he will not pay attention to external criticism: “We are willing to explain everything with patience, but we are not going to react to paternalistic statements or take them. consider”.

However, the voices of critics of the Kremlin are also raised. This is how Mihail Khodorkovsky also expressed himself: “Dear Alexei and Yulia, I understand better than anyone how difficult this moment is for you, even though you were already waiting for this decision. I think you will pass another test with honor. Shame on the corrupt system judiciary and the cowardly leader of the Kremlin. “

Дорогие Алексей и Юлия, я лучше многих понимаю, как вам сейчас непросто. Хотя решение вы, конечно, ожидали.

Верю, вы выдержите очередное испытание с честью!

? – Ходорковский Михаил (@ mich261213) February 2, 2021

A cry of rage that reaches the streets. The protest monitoring group OVD-Info counted about 750 people arrested in Tuesday’s demonstrations against Navalny’s arrest. Arrests that occurred before the Tribunal met and continued afterwards, when Navalny asked his supporters to protest near the Kremlin.

The protests began after the arrest of the opponent on January 17. In the last two weekends there have been massive demonstrations. According to AP data, the marches left more than 5,750 detainees, the highest number since Soviet times.

Alexéi Navalny, the anti-corruption activist

Ten years of political activity have earned Alexei Navalny to become the most feared man of the powerful Vladimir Putin in Russia. “If Navalny remains free, he is absolutely capable of burying the Kremlin’s aspirations in the September Duma elections,” said political analyst Abbas Gallyamov.

10 years of political activism: in the image Aléxei Navalny is arrested on May 3, 2012. © Alexander Nemenov / AFP

But who is Navalny? Blogger, anti-corruption lawyer, protest organizer and, since Tuesday, a prisoner. One imprisonment, a consequence of the failure of the poisoning suffered in September. An assassination attempt that from the outside looks directly at the Russian intelligence services.

However, Navalny’s recovery allowed him to return to Russia in January, where he was arrested. In this way a rival disappeared from the radar, as happened before with Mihail Khodorkovski, imprisoned in Siberia (2003) or the opponent, Boris Nemtsov, assassinated in front of the Kremlin in 2015.

Navalny has been arrested on different occasions, has also suffered several poisoning attacks and has been banned from different elections. However, it has always remained in Russia, calling for years the largest demonstrations in recent decades. After his poisoning, he has also gained great international relevance.

One of his strengths as an opponent has been the social networks, where he manages to reach the youngest followers with a sharp and forceful language, habitually mocking Putin whom he called “Vladimir the poisoner” in the trial on Tuesday.

Aléxei Navalny was Vladimir Putin’s great rival in the September parliamentary elections © Mikhail Klimentyev / AFP

Navalny has had great ability to uncover Putin scandals: the latest, a YouTube video posted after his arrest showing an opulent residence on the Black Sea that, according to Navalny, belongs to the Russian president. The video has been viewed 100 million times and has fueled the discontent of Russians fighting the economic recession, the coronavirus and watching widespread corruption in disbelief.

However, there are shadows on his ideological profile. The liberal opposition distrusts Navalny, who was expelled from the Yábloko political party for his nationalist ideas. In fact, it has participated in events of Russian ultranationalism. But from nationalism doubts also arise about his connections with the United States, having participated in the World Fellows program at Yale University in 2010.

With EFE, Reuters and AP