The recent dismissal of the attorney general and the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber, in El Salvador, generated a wave of international reactions dominated by concern. The European Union, non-governmental organizations and various voices from the United States criticized the breakdown in the balance of powers. President Nayib Bukele, benefited from the movements, asked the international community not to intervene in internal affairs.

El Salvador has been going through a political crisis since the ruling party took the reins of Parliament and in its first action voted the dismissal of the magistrates with whom the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, had clashes during the last year.

The legislative body, with a pro-government majority, dismissed the attorney general Raúl Melara and the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber. But the same chamber declared the legislative measure unconstitutional, which could lead the country to a crisis of confidence.

Outside the borders of the Central American state, the reactions continue to arrive, with increasing concern about the attempt to eliminate the balance of powers.

The high representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, said this Monday, May 3, that in El Salvador “the operation of the rule of law and the separation of powers” is being questioned.

“The legal and fiscal security of the magistrates in the exercise of their functions must be fully guaranteed,” added the high representative.

Borrell joined the condemnation also expressed on Saturday by the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, the Organization of American States and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

On the other hand, Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States, El Salvador’s main commercial partner, also expressed her concern regarding the events.

We have deep concerns about El Salvador’s democracy, in light of the National Assembly’s vote to remove constitutional court judges. An independent judiciary is critical to a healthy democracy – and to a strong economy. – Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 3, 2021



Amnesty International: human rights are at risk in El Salvador

“This weekend the world witnessed one more attempt by the Salvadoran authorities to take the country to those moments in its history where human rights were trampled on a daily basis,” said the Americas Director of Amnesty International, Érika Guevara Rosas, in a release.

The NGO representative added that “judicial independence is a fundamental element in any State that claims to respect human rights” and that “by attacking it, the Legislative Assembly shows the world its contempt for these rights, including access to rights. Justice”.

“The president has made it clear that he will not allow international scrutiny, in doing so he forgets that the Salvadoran state is a signatory to international human rights commitments that must be honored,” added Guevara.

President Nayib Bukele responded through his social networks to the international community that the internal affairs of his country are not “his concern.”

“Political leaders” of “opposition”, in other countries, criticizing what our deputies did yesterday. A message to the peoples of these “leaders”: Never support them. If they take them to power, they will go to negotiate with the same regime that now has them in misery. That is what they wish. – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) May 2, 2021



Without making direct references, he sent a “message to the people” of “political leaders” who showed concern about the impeachments.

“Never support them. If they take them to power they will go to negotiate with the same regime that now has them in misery. That is what they want,” Bukele wrote.

After President Bukele’s New Ideas party won the February 28 legislative elections, several organizations warned about the danger it posed to the counterweights and the opposition. The movement of the new Assembly against the prosecutor and the magistrates materializes the concerns, ones that the international community follows closely.

With EFE and AP