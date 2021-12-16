The US Defense Department spokesman, John Kirby, said during a press conference, Thursday, that the US military had not reported any human or material losses..

In a statement, the Central Command of the US Army “Centcom” indicated that “two drones approached on Tuesday evening the Al-Tanf barracks located in the deserts of southern Syria, at the borders with Jordan and Iraq.”.

“One of the two planes came too close and showed hostile intent, and it was shot down,” a spokesman for the command, Bill Urban, said, according to Agence France-Presse.

He added that “no action was taken against the other drone”, which may have left the area“.

For its part, the British Ministry of Defense announced, on Thursday, that the drone was shot down by a “Eurofighter Typhoon” of the Royal Air Force, which was on a “routine patrol” in the region..

And she added in a statement, “Despite the small size of the drone, it was only shot down by an air-to-air missile.”“.

Al-Tanf base was previously the target of an attack carried out by drones and artillery fire, last October, which did not result in casualties..

This base, which was established in 2016, as part of the fight against ISIS, houses hundreds of American soldiers.