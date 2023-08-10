Washington (Union)

The coalition forces led by the US Central Command and the joint forces carried out 31 operations against the terrorist organization “ISIS” during the month of July, which resulted in the arrest and killing of a number of the organization’s members.

The US Central Command said in a statement yesterday: “The terrorist organization’s activity and effectiveness has decreased significantly throughout the region.”

The statement added that “20 joint operations were carried out against ISIS for the month of July 2023 in Iraq, which resulted in the arrest of 7 people, while 11 joint operations were carried out in Syria, in which two members were killed and 7 terrorists were arrested.”

For his part, Major General Matthew MacFarlane, Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, said: “We remain committed to advising and assisting, and enabling our partners towards a lasting defeat of the terrorist organization ISIS.”