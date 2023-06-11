The International Charitable Activities Authority launched the “Al-Adha Campaign” for the year 2023, aiming to implement a group of charitable and humanitarian initiatives and projects, with an estimated value of 17 million dirhams, inside and outside the UAE.

Among the most important of these projects: slaughtering and distributing the sacrificial animals of cows and sheep, Hajj al-Badal, food aid, sponsoring orphans, building mosques, digging wells, building centers for memorizing the Holy Qur’an, distributing the Qur’an, relieving the distress of debtors, clothing for Eid, and other humanitarian and charitable projects.

The Secretary-General of the Commission, Dr. Khaled Abdel-Wahhab Al-Khaja, confirmed that the Al-Adha campaign coincides this year with a number of field visits to needy areas in several countries, such as Niger and Mauritania.