The Athletic stays at waiting to complete the medical tests to know the physical state of João Felix. The striker was a starter last Tuesday in the commitment between Portugal and Luxembourg, but had to be replaced after 41 minutes of the game with problems in his right ankle, which has already caused him discomfort during various phases of the season.

From the Portuguese federation they transmitted reassurance to Atlético about the seriousness of João Félix’s annoyances, indicating that in the change, caution was more important than the extent of the injury, although the player left the pitch in pain. Atlético will learn more details about his ailments today. João Félix must be a very important piece in the rojiblanco team’s fight for the league title, with ten rounds to go and a four-point lead over Barcelona and six over Real Madrid. It remains to be seen if this setback forces him to move away from the pitch.

But the Portuguese is not the only player to return from the international break with physical problems. Carrasco could not get to participate in any of the three matches of the Belgian team. Roberto Martínez, his coach, explained that suffered ankle discomfort derived from the game against Alavés. However, Carrasco has completed the ten days concentrated with his selection. On his return he must get in tune with the rojiblanco medical team thinking about the duel against Betis, since Carrasco is sanctioned for next Sunday’s match against Sevilla for accumulating cards.

In recent international breaks, Atlético has had to deal with the famous FIFA Virus. If on this occasion it is João Félix and Carrasco who return touched, in November Simeone was left without Luis Suárez or Torreira. The two Uruguayans contracted the coronavirus during their concentration with the national team and were low in the match against Barcelona in the return to LaLiga. The striker was also against Lokomotiv, Valencia or Bayern due to illness, while the midfielder did become fit against the Germans, but missed the other three games. This time the South Americans had no commitments, but Atlético loaned eleven players (Llorente, Koke, Carrasco, Lemar, João Félix, Oblak, Vrsaljko, Herrera, Trippier, Savic and Kondogbia) and two of them had physical mishaps.