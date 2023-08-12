The “Emirates Network for Observing Meteors and Meteors” of the International Astronomy Center was able to photograph dozens of meteors in the sky of the Emirates yesterday evening (Friday), one or two nights before the peak of the “Pershawiyat” meteor shower.

Engineer Mohamed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center and a member of the International Meteor Organization, said that the captured images showed some constellations and formations such as the Taurus and the Pleiades, explaining that the Emirates Network consists of three stations in the desert of Abu Dhabi, each of which includes 16 video cameras that automatically photograph meteors as soon as they appear. .

He added: “The International Astronomy Center intends to broadcast live and direct the Perseids meteors through special cameras located in the Astronomical Seal Observatory. The live broadcast can be watched in case of clear skies by following the center’s accounts on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter at the address (AstronomyCenter).”

Astronomical forecasts indicate that the traditional peak of the Perseids meteor shower will occur tomorrow, Sunday, between 02:00 am and 09:00 pm GMT. to his east.

Forecasts also indicate that the earth will witness on Monday, August 14, between 01 and 02:45 am GMT (Sunday night on Monday) a dust belt crossing, and it is not possible to predict the number of meteors that may result from this crossing, but scientists confirm that it is worth Follow-up that night, which is a very suitable date for the Arab region.

Usually, the peak time sees between 50 and 75 meteors per hour if the monitoring is done from a dark and suitable place. In the case of monitoring from bright places within cities or monitoring at a time far from the peak of the shower, the observer may not see more than a few meteors only in the best case.

And the “Pershaws” group shines during this period around ten o’clock in the evening, and this means that the “Pershaws” meteors begin to appear around ten o’clock in the evening, but their number is very few at this time, and with the passage of time the number of meteors will begin to increase to become more noticeable after midnight and will increase more with approach. From the time of dawn, so that the time before dawn is the most visible for meteors in general.

Those interested can see these meteors from a dark place far from the lighting of cities, starting at midnight, on Saturday night on Sunday and Sunday night on Monday as well.