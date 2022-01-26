The International Airport of the Region of Murcia will open next June new direct routes with the Norwegian cities of Oslo and Bergen. Specifically, there will be two weekly connections, from June 18, with the country’s capital and from the following day, June 19, with Bergen. In both cases, the Norwegian airline has already put the tickets on sale.

The announcement was made this Wednesday at the professional meeting ‘Matka Workshop Day’, during which the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports has held more than twenty individualized appointments with travel agencies and tour operators in order to position themselves in the countries Nordic –Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Denmark- the tourist offer oriented to live experiences in the Region of Murcia.

The Nordic market, which has traditionally traveled in search of the coast and golf, has now opened up to corporate tourism and other products away from overcrowding and linked to culture, gastronomy or nature, for which “the Region is more than never as a preferential option for them”, said the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, who underlined “the fundamental role that the airport will play in the reactivation of international tourism. If in the summer of 2021 we achieve the record for national connections, our goal now is to maintain or increase these, and work to increase routes abroad.

In 2019, the year before the start of the pandemic, the Region received a total of 78,987 tourists from the Nordic countries, which made it the third most important international market for the Region, with a share of 7.5 percent of the total. of foreigners, surpassed only by the British market (42 percent) and the French (15 percent), according to the Frontur statistics of the National Institute of Statistics. During that year, Nordic visitors generated an expenditure of 79.4 million euros, 6.9 percent of the total expenditure of foreign tourists in the Region, according to the INE Egatur survey.

The ‘Matka Workshop Day’ event began last week and was held on January 19, 20, 21 and 26 in an ‘online’ format. The meeting program carried out by the Region mainly included operators from Northern Europe specialized in the senior and family segments.