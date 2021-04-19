Freight traffic within the territory touched 46 million tons in 2020, the highest figure in twelve years A delivery man is about to deliver a package to your home. / RAFAEL GUTIÉRREZ JUAN CARLOS HERNÁNDEZ Murcia Monday, 19 April 2021, 02:17



Online sales have shot up 27.7% the activity of urban distribution and distribution between municipalities in the Region, despite the confinements and the closure of commercial and hotel establishments. The rise in internal logistics contrasts with the poor results of Murcian road transport at the national level (–5.6%) and inte