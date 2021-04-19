Freight traffic within the territory touched 46 million tons in 2020, the highest figure in twelve years
Online sales have shot up 27.7% the activity of urban distribution and distribution between municipalities in the Region, despite the confinements and the closure of commercial and hotel establishments. The rise in internal logistics contrasts with the poor results of Murcian road transport at the national level (–5.6%) and inte
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#internal #logistics #Region #shoots #electronic #commerce
Leave a Reply