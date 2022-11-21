The president of the PP of Salamanca, Javier Iglesias, greets the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, on November 11. JM GARCIA (EFE)

The Salamanca fiefdom is fractured to the PP. The cracks come from two internal movements that have reached the courts and the national leadership respectively, and that compromise the president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco. The Provincial Court has ratified the imputation of the PP of Salamanca as a legal entity; that of Javier Iglesias, provincial president of the formation; and that of Raquel Sánchez, manager, for the primary case, which investigates whether the PP incurred in illegal financing in internal elections that Mañueco won in 2017. In addition, a group of critics of the party have denounced before the courts and before the national leadership that the provincial congress is almost a year and a half late, something that contravenes the statutes. Salamanca is the only Spanish province where this process has not been held on time, a delay that sources from the formation attribute to the division in the party. This internal crisis could break the leadership of Iglesias, a trusted man of Mañueco.

The struggle has been simmering for months in Salamanca, a stronghold of the PP —which has held the mayoralty since 1987— and a regular barn of votes in general and regional elections. Last spring, 147 affiliates – the Salamanca PP has around a thousand, according to party sources – wrote to the national leadership in response to the “flagrant breach of the statutes” and the “disregard and disrespect for affiliates”. “The right to choose and be elected is being stolen,” they said. Critics called for the intervention of the Genoa rights and guarantees committee and warned that “a deep malaise” was brewing. This committee responded months later by aseptically informing of the transfer of the matter to the area of ​​Rights and Guarantees of Castilla y León, whose president, Rocío Lucas, replied with “the actions that proceed will begin by providing the appropriate information.” Almost four months have passed since then.

One of the 147 signatories of that letter, Francisco Javier Recio, insists that the congress “is a guarantee to do things and that rights are not limited.” During these months of complaints, it has come to the conclusion that the regional management has tried to “lose time”, since they analyzed each name of the signatories to address only about 60 who were up to date with their payment, ask them if they approved the letter and ” verify that there was no pressure or it was invented”. Only Recio went to the headquarters, in Valladolid, and there he expressed the feeling of the group: “We are colleagues, we need the congress now and whoever it is should show up.”

Another of the signatories, who requests anonymity, believes that “the judicial procedure [sobre las primarias de 2017] It’s a problem” and suspects that the congress is not convened for fear of a change in leadership, because there is “a patent fed up”. This affiliate warns that many are no longer going to “swallow with the candidates handpicked by Alfonso [Fernández Mañueco]”, before what they consider an attack on “internal democracy”. The management replies that they are looking for the best time to hold the conclave and that it will be done “when it’s time”.

That unease has jumped to justice. Last September, a lawsuit “for violation of the fundamental right of association in its aspect of law by political association” reached the courts of Salamanca, which requested a precautionary measure to force the PP to convene the provincial congress. The hearing has been called for December 14.

The recent confirmation that Javier Iglesias, also president of the Provincial Council, is still charged in the primary case It has caused the internal division to be joined by certain critical editorials from the regional press, usually reluctant to position itself against the Junta. Several witnesses of the judicial process pointed out to Iglesias as a muñido of the plot so that high conservative officials put their own money to pay the debts of affiliates who later voted for Mañueco. He also contributed 1,000 euros in that primary process, which he ended up winning. The party raised more than 60,000 euros and for the Prosecutor’s Office there are about 24,000 of “unjustified origin”, hence a possible irregular financing of which the judge finds “reasonable indications” is studied.

Mañueco clears this debate by expressing his “full confidence in justice” while waiting for news with the municipal elections looming. Castilla y León does not plan to hold regional elections, because these were held last February, and a coalition government of the PP and Vox emerged from those elections.