Jalisco. TO gunshotsIt was found murdered inside a car, Alfredo Velasco Laresdirector of the Internal Audit of the Administration Secretariat of the Government of Jaliscothe night of this Monday, March 13, in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco.

It was around 7:16 p.m., when it was reported that on the Wooded Avenue Santa Anita Woods at the junction with Road to the Blackberriesin the Bosques de Santa Anita neighborhoodthere was a car and inside a man of about 55 years of age, who with the naked eye could see bullet wounds, publishes Excelsior.

Shortly after, he was identified as Velasco Lares.

The official’s body was inside a car toyota prius 2017 model, white.

After the first reports, preventive police officers came, and after confirming that the man was already dead, the presence of the staff of the Jalisciense Institute of Forensic Sciences was requested.

"It is with deep sorrow that I inform you that the death of my colleague Alfredo Velasco Lares has been confirmed," announced the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro.

He added that the corresponding authorities are already investigating the crime, and that they will not rest until they clarify this crime and find those responsible and punish them.