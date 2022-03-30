The defection of the Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS, Arturo McFields, who called the government of Daniel Ortega a “dictatorship,” and the resignation of the Managua lawyer before the ICJ, Paul Riechlerrevealed the “disagreements” within the officialismsay analysts, who do not rule out a “witch hunt” in Sandinista ranks.

It is “a confirmation of the existence of disagreements in circles of power of the dictatorship,” estimated the economist and opposition analyst Enrique Sáenz.

“Unfortunately, it is to be expected that the regime will now begin a witch hunt against the relatives or associates of Ambassador McFields and any other official who has supported him,” warned Juan Pappier of the NGO Human Rights Watch.

Since 2018, Nicaragua has been experiencing a sociopolitical crisis that has claimed hundreds of lives, and which worsened after the elections last November, in which the Sandinista Daniel Ortega was re-elected for his fifth term, fourth consecutive and second together with his wife, Rosario Murillo. , as vice president

Last June, the police began a raid that culminated in the capture and trial of 46 opponents, including seven presidential candidates. With his rivals imprisoned by him, Ortega achieved a re-election questioned by the international community.

Arthur McField, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS.

The situation has also been deteriorating in the country with the persecution of the press and the prohibition of humanitarian organizations that receive money from international cooperation, and now these defections and internal bids are added.

Against this background, McFields openly criticized Ortega during a speech at the OAS. After five months as ambassador to that body, the diplomat unexpectedly took the floor last week during a conference in that body and said that many are “forced by the regime to feign” support for Ortega.

In his statement, he claimed to speak “on behalf of more than 177 political prisoners and more than 350 people who have lost their lives” in his country since 2018. For analyst Sáenz, the now-ex-ambassador’s complaint was a “political blow” for the administration Ortega that he could “encourage” others to follow in his footsteps.

By the way, days after McFields’ statements, lawyer Paul Reichler, who represented Managua before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in several international lawsuits (including the maritime dispute in the Caribbean with Colombia), resigned from the charge for “moral conscience”.

This letter, the lawyer told Ortega, is “to end my relationship with you and your government. I don’t know what made you change, but you are no longer the Daniel Ortega whom I respected, admired, loved and served with pride.” for so many years.”

In addition, he reproached him for sending into exile the Cervantes Prize 2017 Sergio Ramírez, Commander Luis Carrión, Ortega y Gasset 2021, Carlos Fernando Chamorro, the writer Gioconda Belli, the economist Edmundo Jarquín, Mónica Baltodano, among others.

