On the first weekend of harsh restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, long lines of cars were registered, especially this Monday, a holiday on the Pan-American Highway, with a sense to the Province, due to the closure of accesses and the sanitary controls of the Buenos Aires Police.

After that image, the Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, once again blamed her Buenos Aires counterpart, Sergio Berni: “The Province has the power to control also. Those controls were decided by them. They were made in places where there is no possibility of allowing transit “.

“In those places that they chose it is not possible to do that and that generated the situation that was experienced yesterday and the confusion, “the official reinforced.

On the Pan-American highway, the delays began around noon on Monday when cars began to pile up at the height of Vicente López. The drivers warned that they had to wait more than an hour and a half to be able to pass the controls.

These were the operations ordered by the government of Axel Kicillof within the framework of the latest restrictions due to the increase in cases, which began to apply this Saturday and will last until May 31.

Frederic considered that “it is necessary to include a minimum lane for emergencies and essentials and stop those people long before effective control so that they can be diverted so they don’t eat the eternal tail. ”

“The Province has its own criteria and his own faculty to do so, “he remarked in dialogue with Urban Radio.

In turn, he clarified that the controls arranged by his ministry are ten: “Puente La Noria, Puente Pueyrredón, Ituzaingó Toll, Route 8 toll that goes to Pilar, in the 9 that goes to Campana, in the Tigre branch and in areas that are far from the perimeter of General Paz “.

This situation between Frederic and Berni is not new: a similar episode happened during the May 1 holiday when the incomes to the province of Buenos Aires from the City were collapsed and the Minister of Security completely dissociated herself from what happened.

Permit controls on the Panamericana exit for Buenos Aires province. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

This Tuesday, May 25, a group of young people known as “libertarians” will march to the Obelisk to question the restrictions due to the coronavirus that the Government launched from Saturday until next weekend.

Those in charge of marching are grouped under the Nueva Centro Derecha party that was born a year ago in the midst of the pandemic and as a protest against the harsh restrictions that Alberto Fernández’s administration had ordered at that time.

Minister Frederic considered that “the problem with this march is that these people are against the pandemic” and that “they disbelieve the existence of the pandemic, they are against the government’s care measures” and it is “more difficult to ask to these people to keep their distance. “

“What we ask is that they not be done, and if they do, try to be careful among those who demonstrate. We are not in a state of siege, that right is guaranteed. There is a higher principle today that should govern, which is that of care” , said the minister and clarified: “After the limit is violence or aggression or destruction of public or private buildings”

Regarding security in this demonstration, Frederic reported that “mainly the City of Buenos Aires will act up to the perimeter of the Casa Rosada. With the Federal Police and support of the Prefecture, the perimeter security of the Casa Rosada will be made from the inside gate” .

Weekend mobility

The minister stated in the radio interview that they will reinforce the controls on the return of the Atlantic Coast “in a joint operation with the Province of Bs. As. And the Road Safety Agency and the Police.” Regarding the number of people who moved last Friday, he maintained that “it was not so much more than those who normally leave on Fridays.”

“We also estimate that there were people who left on Friday and not on Saturday. On Saturday the circulation dropped 66% compared to the previous Saturday,” he remarked.

Checks on the first weekend of tough restrictions. Photo: MARCELO CARROLL

Frederic insisted on what he had raised over the weekend regarding citizens who want to return home: “The problem is whether he returns from a place that is not his home and is essential or not. accused in a criminal case“.

“If they come from a place that is not their home, even being essential, they will be offenders. Both today and tomorrow the same rule applies: if you move from a place that is not your home, you are offender,” said the official.

JPE