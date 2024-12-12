Nacho Cano’s reporting intern, Lesly Guadalupe Ochoa Flores, declared herself innocent this Thursday for the alleged blackmail reported by the music producer and has alleged “unfair” dismissal for disability in one hand.

«There were actions and comments by my colleagues and the organization that often made me feel discriminated against. I was born with a different condition in my left hand and I believe that I did not meet the physical characteristics for Mr. Nacho Cano and that was the real reason,” she assured the media upon leaving the Plaza Castilla Courts, where she gave a statement as a defendant in Investigative Court number 22.

The defendant in this case has regretted that today Discrimination “persists and becomes normalized”. “I wish none of this was happening, neither for me nor for anyone,” he indicated.

Lesly, as she did last November when she ratified her complaint against Cano, has returned to sing ‘Lucha de Giants’ by Nacha Pop. For his part, his lawyer Alfredo Arrién has assured that it has been proven that there has been no blackmail and that everything was a “negotiation for an unfair dismissal.”









«It has been proven that there has been an employment relationship and that it was effectively terminated because did not meet the aesthetic canons necessary for the musical», he stated. Furthermore, Arrién has revealed that the accused has only answered the defense’s questions.

On the other hand, Nacho Cano’s lawyer, José Luis González-Montes, has insisted that Lesly has not answered the questions from the prosecution or the judge and that, although he has alleged that an employment relationship existed, the labor inspection “has already said that there is no employment relationship of any kind here.”

«It is not about unfair dismissal and much less that it occurred for reasons of that handicap that you say in relation to the hand. She already had that handicap when she was selected in Mexico by the Malinche team to be part of the cast of those 20 scholarship holders who came here to train and to prepare for the future premiere of Malinche in Mexico,” he explained.

The lawyer has defended that Nacho Cano is the type of person who “provides support to all types of people, without discrimination of race or ideologies, beliefs, or physical, mental or sensory impairments.”

Last September, Nacho Cano denounced the intern for blackmail and presented the messages sent via Whatsapps from the intern’s phone to the head of musical production of ‘Malinche’, in which he demanded payment of 6,000 euros, a letter of recommendation and a stay in a hotel so as not to report him.

Regarding these messages, José Luis González-Montes has assured that he can “hear perfectly” how Cano tells the accused that “These issues are never taken into account”in relation to disability, and that she was selected precisely among many dancers and artists to be part of the scholarship project. “That reason has no weight whatsoever,” he stressed.

Finally, he referred to the change in the date of Nacho Cano’s statement, in the case of the complaint for violating workers’ rights, and stressed that it is a process with “serious irregularities” in which “strange” circumstances occur. », so they have written a complaint to the judge of the Court of Instruction number 19 for prevarication.

«We have had many difficulties throughout the instruction, access to the proceedings in an irregular manner and a lot of other issues that we could raise. We firmly believe and we have a lot of documentation in this regard that there has been some type of irregularity or serious irregularities in the distribution of matters in favor of the investigating judge of 19,” he concluded.