The dissemination of a list of 70 vaccinated by decision of the Government, known on Monday afternoon, continues to generate controversy, within the framework of the scandal that occurred over the VIP vaccination that was installed in the Ministry of Health and in the Posadas Hospital to immunize officials, friends and family of officials against COVID-19.

Noise does not only occur outside, there is also a lot of internal noise, and the discomfort arose specifically from the Ministry of Economy led by Martín Guzmán. Except for Health, that ministry is the one with the largest number of names involved in the vaccination round, but with one addition: all the people who were immunized were outside the health risk categories and were between 32 and 51 years old.

“Nobody asked to be vaccinated, the request came from the Government and it had to be accepted,” he told Clarion a ministry official in a tone of resignation, but with an obvious annoyance at the situation, which, according to Economy, could have been avoided.

“It’s like a guy driving down the street with the car, colliding with the ‘Fat Courage’, and suddenly it appears in the news that Justice is investigating him for his ties to him “, graph, in reference to the impact it generated for Economy officials to be involved in a payroll such as the one that Salud released on the first day of Carla Vizzotti’s administration at the head of the ministry, after the departure of Ginés González García.

Those involved in the portfolio headed by Guzmán are six. The minister himself, 38 years old; your chief of staff, Melina Mallamace (32), your private secretary Pablo Salinas (38), the head of the International Affairs Management and Coordination Unit, Maia Colodenco (38), the Communication coordinator of the Ministry, Vera Voskanyan (32) and the Argentine representative for the Southern Cone on the Board of the International Monetary Fund, Sergio Chodos (51).

Martín Guzmán is part of the Argentine mission on Alberto Fernández’s tour to Mexico. AFP photo

It was only they who received Sputnik V, say official sources, who also ruled out that relatives of those involved have benefited from the applications. Those six cases wait for the second dose of the vaccine.

All were vaccinated in the last week of January for being considered – for some reason that the Government never clearly explained – as “strategic officials”. As they argue, Guzmán, who at this time is part of Alberto Fernández’s presidential tour in Mexico, He will travel to Washington with a delegation to continue negotiations with the IMF, and then he will continue his course through Europe and Asia, to try, among other issues, to bring positions closer to the debt that Argentina contracted with the Paris Club.

According to one of the vaccinated officials told Clarín, the minister was concerned about what happened when an IMF mission had to remain confined in Argentina for 14 days due to contagion from Luis Cubeddu, Venezuelan economist and head of the group. The official indicated that Guzmán wanted to avoid such risks and subsequent delays in returning to the country and that is why he would have asked that his closest circle be vaccinated.

For this reason, in Economy they protest the diffusion of the list of immunized. Like many of those who were included in that list, they do not feel that they have been privileged to be vaccinated, although they understand that it may cause rejection in public opinion that officials of the Ministry, like the rest of those involved, appear in the expanded list of ” vaccinated VIP “.

