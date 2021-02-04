(Carlos) Tevez is the soccer leader of Boca Juniors. But his confrontation with Juan Román Riquelme, vice president and leader of the Football Council, has already transcended the dressing room to be on the front pages of the media and portals. In the last hours, a recent leaked audio of Jorge Bermúdez brought a new chapter in that strained relationship.

Although the addressee is unknown, by the subject of which the member of the Boca Soccer Council speaks, it can be recognized that it is from the last month: the Pattern refers to the photo of Tevez and Angelici on a beach in Pinamar from a few weeks ago.

“Friend, how are you doing, good morning. They are free people, they are not prisoners, they are not criminals. At least socially, right? They can get together, they can see each other, they can have a coffee. We cannot attack Tevez because he gets together with Angelici, with Macri, with the two of them together or with whoever he wants, friend“, the ex-player starts in an audio that the program Doman 910 of Radio La Red announced.

“In this,” continues the Boss, “you have to be very intelligent and very transparent. We continue with us, Dad. Let him continue doing his things. But what the intentions are remains in evidence, evidently. I send you a big greeting. “The intentions that Bermúdez refers to would be none other than the 2023 elections of the club.

Angelici with Carlos Tevez on the beach.

It is not, however, the first time that the former defender has singled out Tevez. Last year, he pointed out that when the leadership led by Jorge Amor Ameal took office, Carlitos “was a former player.”

“With Carlos we have had the deep respect that we have with the entire squad. It is worth noting that when we assumed the commitment to be on the Soccer Council, Tevez was a former soccer player. He came very beaten, he did not have the confidence he deserved and a prominence that was not so clear. For many people, Tevez was on the way out and we got to kick him out, “he had expressed.

Shortly after, on his Twitter account he wrote: “Of course we, like everyone else, Boca awaits the renewal of (Mauro) Zárate and (Carlos) Tevez. They are symbols and sports bastions. What we cannot accept is political opportunism and that the fan and the member who loves the club like us are lied to ”. It was his last message on the social network.