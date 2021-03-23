At the end of the weekend, the telephones of the 250 front-line officials that make up “Mujeres Gobernando” began to ring. After the public defense that the group had made via Twitter to the Minister of Security of the Nation, Sabina Frederic, and at the end of a Sunday in which they spoke of the reaction of the feminist collective of the ruling party, there was, however, a message that broke the harmony and reignited the discussion.

Until that moment, on the subject there seemed to be uniformity of criteria regarding the scandal that Sergio Berni starred in when grabbed the neck and rebuked Eduardo Villalba, number 2 of Frederic. After all, the position posted on the @Mgobernando account left no room for doubt: “Violence is the limit. From the Mujeres Gobernando collective, we express our solidarity with the minister and comrade Sabina Frederic, in the face of the expressions of grievance and disqualification received today. “

But it was Gabriela carpineti, National Director of Promotion and Strengthening for Access to Justice who raised a different perspective. Carpineti, a member of the Frente Patria Grande de Juan Grabois, was controversial last year when he accompanied a group of usurpers of his space during the takeover of the Casa Nueva ranch in Entre Ríos, owned by the family of Luis Miguel Etchevehere.

After keeping silent after the messages of support for Frederic, such as those delivered by the cafieristas Ana Castellani, Secretary of Management and Public Employment of the Nation, and Cecilia Gómez Mirada, Undersecretary of Parliamentary Affairs, Carpineti differentiated.

He exposed in the chat, after Clarion He spoke of a kind of uprising of the ruling women, who wanted to give their opinion “right or wrong with respect to the last statement” issued by the group.

“Criticisms of Berni’s personality, including his security and criminal policy in certain cases, are known, public and shared by many of us since his tenure as Secretary of Security until 2015,” he began in a reflection that sought to alert on “Clarín’s operations against the ruling coalition and gender policies.”

“Our comrades from the popular economy, the excluded, and the social militancy in the province of Buenos Aires have suffered repressive actions on more than one occasion by the police force under their charge. And we have expressed it publicly on each occasion, giving name and surname, “he added, making clear his differences with the Buenos Aires minister.

However, he stated: “In the case in question, If I didn’t see it wrong, the one Berni rebuked for his alleged unacceptable actions is a man, also a national official in the Security portfolio, not a woman minister ”.

“The questions to the security management they may or may not be valid, as well as his view on the management of the comrade Sabina, but in any case you have every right to carry them out. Like ours to his management ”, he remarked.

Carpineti went further. “I don’t think (Frederic) is a gender victim of Berni’s violence in this case. I do not believe that any of us are vulnerable people who need political and public protection for our functions, except for very particular situations, which I do not consider to be this. All of us, who are in the public function, are subject to public scrutiny and criticism, as much as anyone else who holds positions in the State, “he added.

The Ministry of Justice official, who at the end of her lengthy message asked that her contribution “does not imply punishment” or cast doubt on her “current role”, reinforced the concept by recalling her moment of greatest public visibility since she took office.

“When Clarín demonized me because of Etchevere (sic), they yelled at me ‘whore and tormenting’ for TN, or when I was arrested by the Larreta police for defending a street vendor, I did not consider myself a gender victim nor did I expect any Sororo support act of this group. We have to bank it without forcing ‘hodgepodge’ of facts and concepts. Setting limits to sexist violence, of course, which begins by distinguishing when it is real violence and when it is a political conflict that must be resolved through these channels. Being on equal terms with men in public service has to do with being able to develop management projects without interference, or submission to men or third parties, ”he said.

The messages between the chat participants multiplied in private. There were several officials who, emboldened by Carpineti’s words, agreed and disagreed with the tweet. Especially if it was issued without a prior in-depth debate.

The explanation, words more, words less, was that no one had spoken out against the need to put a limit on violence, when the scandalous crossing was known.

The Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, who apologized for not writing frequently “because a comment was once leaked” that she made in the chat, defended the need to come out in defense of Frederic.

“Welcome be the differences and the debate. It is clear that Berni attacked Sabina, not once or twice, but several times. This time he did it to other officials who were present. The one who made them public, next to (Diego) Santilli and made the cover of La Nación and Clarín, was Berni, not Sabina ”, he emphasized.

Then, he considered that the defense between officials should always be, “when Cristina, Vicky Donda or anyone is hit from the outside, or Sabina or whoever is hit from the inside.” And he asked “to be attentive to the traps of the patriarchy.”

But he ventured into a thorny issue for the coalition, when he addressed the Berni administration. “I also understand that all of us who really come from below and take care of women who suffer structural poverty, also hurt us when they fiercely repressed in Guernica,” he launched. That message not only implied a criticism of the administration of Axel Kicillof, but was noticed as a challenge by other officials with different party origins.

The Secretary of Urban Socio-Urban Integration of Social Development, Fernanda Miño; and his second Fernanda García Monticelli, two other officials who report to Grabois, supported Carpineti.

Monticelli launched a poison dart: he stated that “violence is also that the Ministry is not executing a handle for poor women.” And Gómez Alcorta, whom part of his team defended, was not silent: “I don’t know who you are, but I’ll wait for you with a mate whenever you want and I’ll tell you everything we’re doing.”

The leaders of La Cámpora, accustomed to worshiping discretion, had no opinion, despite feeling touched by criticism of the Buenos Aires management. And, meanwhile, the leaders with offices in Casa Rosada tried to moderate, despite being closer to the position of Gómez Alcorta.

The funny thing is that Frederic did not get into the chat either, except to thank the group for their support. Of course, Cecilia Rodríguez, her chief of staff, said that “if there is someone who does not victimize himself and takes the bank,” it is the minister. And he invited the rest of the women to “talk about Berni” and mate in the middle, at the Ministry.

By chance or not, this Monday Frederic invited Grabois, a Carpineti reference, to his office. The social referent said that he asked him to “prioritize the needs of the people over any political difference.”