Neither easy nor cheap. The destruction of the ever-increasing number of large marijuana plantations that the security forces manage to locate in their fight against drug trafficking has forced the Ministry of the Interior to increase to 870,793 euros, VAT included, the budget that it will allocate over the next four years to hire gardening companies to destroy the plantations. in situ These crops, according to the tender file awarded last June, to which EL PAÍS has had access. In said documentation, Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s department acknowledges that these plantations, many of them located in places that are difficult to access in order to avoid detection, have become “one of the main logistical problems currently faced” by police forces, especially after the number of seized plants has increased “exponentially” in recent years.

“In the case of small plantations, it is the agents themselves who are in charge of dismantling the plantations, but in the case of large plantations they are unable to carry out such activity” due to a lack of preparation and machinery, the ministry admits in the file. The Interior Ministry also considers that dedicating the efforts of the security forces to these tasks “would absorb the time of the police staff to the detriment of carrying out the legally assigned security services.” According to statistics from the Center for Intelligence against Terrorism and Organized Crime (CITCO, dependent on the State Secretariat for Security), the number of plants seized has gone from 828,582 in 2018 to 3.2 million in 2021 and 2.8 million in 2022, the last year for which there are official figures. A third of the latter were located on large plantations, according to the tender file. Spain is at the forefront of the production of this drug in Europe, according to the latest report by the Attorney General’s Office.

This is the second time that the Grande-Marlaska department has hired gardening companies to dismantle large marijuana plantations – those with more than 10,000 plants – since it included this destruction in December 2021. in situ as the third major objective of its Plan against Organized Crime associated with the Production and Trafficking of Marijuana. Thus, in 2022, it put out to tender a first contract for 197,653 euros, VAT included, divided into four lots, one for each geographical area with the highest number of seizures. More than a third of the budget was allocated to the province of Granada, which then had the highest number of plant seizures. Then, one of the lots, the one corresponding to “Madrid and neighbouring provinces” was left vacant as no company submitted a bid for the tender. The following year, the ministry did not put out to tender any contract and covered the costs arising from the dismantling of the plantations through “the fixed cash advance procedure”. [fondos de carácter extrapresupuestario] because they are considered current expenses for services that require immediate attention from the Administration,” explains a spokesperson for the department.

Now the ministry has taken up the tendering route with a contract with several differences from the first one. Thus, it will no longer be for one year, but for two years, extendable for another two. The annual budget has also grown, going from just under 200,000 euros per year to 217,698 euros (10% more). And instead of four lots, there are now five, with a different geographical distribution that includes a relevant detail: Granada is no longer the province to which the most funds will be allocated, but now it is Almería, to which more than 40% of the total is allocated. However, the file admits that the budgeted amounts may be subject to variations, presumably upwards. “This illegal activity, by its very illicit nature, is subject to geographical variations and possible increases” so that “the estimate of real expenditure is uncertain,” the document states. On this occasion, none of the lots has been left unspent.

The Ministry of the Interior recalls in the file that the work to be carried out by the companies awarded the contract is not homogeneous. Thus, it details that the police sometimes find themselves with “saplings of just a few centimetres” and other times with “real trees of around two metres”, so the number of plants is not useful for calculating the cost. “The locations of the plants also pose problems, as they are located in areas of easy access together with other very difficult areas such as ravines or mountains without passable paths”, the document states. It adds that greenhouse crops also present a particular problem, where work is very difficult “when high temperatures occur” or due to the existence of plastic nets that must be removed before proceeding to clear the trees, with the consequent added difficulty.

In addition, there are the orders issued by the judges on what to do with the seized plants. The file indicates that in some cases the order will be “the uprooting and its transfer to a landfill, so that prior grinding is not necessary.” In others, however, the instructions of the magistrates may be that all the marijuana seized is kept under police custody, so the company must grind the plants and put them in sacks “to avoid putrefaction and facilitate their subsequent transfer” to police and judicial depots and, from there, to incinerators or landfills where they are finally destroyed. Currently, the time period in which any type of drug is seized and destroyed ranges from one and a half to three months.

The contract stipulates that the companies awarded the contract must collaborate with the police “in the extraction of samples and their preservation in cardboard boxes” to serve as evidence before the judicial authority before uprooting the plants. And if the judge orders them to be preserved, they must crush them, compact them and store them in plastic bags or boxes until their destruction is decided. All of this, always under the supervision of the police, from whom they will receive instructions, especially on “matters related to security.” The Interior Ministry has also included a confidentiality clause in the contract so that the companies awarded the contract and their employees do not provide information “to third parties.”