The number of expulsion measures adopted in 2023 rises to 56

A Tunisian citizen and a Kosovar citizen were expelled, considered dangerous to national security as they were “strongly radicalised”. This is made known by Interior Ministry. The expulsion measures adopted in 2023 against foreign citizens deemed dangerous to national security thus rise to 56.

According to what was announced by the Ministry of the Interior, he is a 42-year-old Tunisian citizen, irregular on the national territory, who came to the attention of the investigators during a period of detention in the Piacenza prison because, inside his cell, he A photo of a man armed with a machine gun with the ISIS flag behind him was found. Furthermore, over time, the man had taken on a leadership role towards the other inmates. Released from prison in 2020, the North African citizen was repeatedly subjected to expulsion orders which remained unexecuted. Traced last September 26th, he was associated with the CPR of Gradisca d’Isonzo (GO) and then with that of Caltanissetta. Once recognized by the competent Tunisian consular authorities, he was repatriated in compliance with the expulsion order of the Prefect of Piacenza. The second expulsion concerns a Kosovar citizen.

His figure emerged following an investigative activity started in 2016 by Digos of Venice on a group of radicalized subjects, which led to the arrest in 2017 of three Kosovar citizens on whom there were serious indications of guilt regarding participation in an association with the aim of international terrorism, in relation to their membership of the ideology of the Islamic State.

The man was subjected to a search as he was found to be in contact with the arrested subjects and expelled from the national territory in execution of the provision issued by the Prefect of Venice for national security reasons. On 14 October 2023 he was tracked down in the province of Trieste and arrested for the crime of violating the ban on re-entry into the national territory. Following a very direct trial held in Trieste he was sentenced to 8 months in prison. The interested party was accompanied to the CPR of Gradisca d’Isonzo (GO) and repatriated in execution of the expulsion decree issued on 16 October by the Prefect of Trieste.

