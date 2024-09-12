The Civil Guard detected 500 drivers every day who had consumed alcohol or drugs. The sample is part of the special surveillance campaign, carried out between August 19 and 25, and which is part of the latest campaign by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), which seeks to draw the attention of those who get behind the wheel having consumed alcohol. “The road does not care how much you have drunk. Only zero has zero consequences,” they remind. “Alcohol continues to be the second contributing factor in fatal accidents,” stresses the DGT. The results, published on Wednesday, have gained relevance this Thursday due to the announcement by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, that he intends to reduce the maximum alcohol level to 0.2 grams per liter of blood.

During the campaign, almost 226,000 alcohol and drug tests were carried out (14,000 more than last year), in which 2,156 positive tests were detected for alcohol. In one in ten of these, proceedings were opened for exceeding the limit of 0.6 milligrams of alcohol in the breath test or 1.2 grams per litre in blood. In these cases, it is a criminal offence. When the level in the breath is between 0.5 and 0.6 grams in the air, the sanction will be administrative (fine and deduction of points).

As for the other substances, 1,645 people tested positive in the various tests, with cannabis being the most repeated, with more than 1,200, followed by cocaine, detected on 565 occasions. Almost all of them – 9 out of 10 – were found in preventive roadside checks, both for alcohol and drugs.

Alcohol is one of the main factors causing road accidents. By 2023, more than half of those who died in a road accident and had undergone an autopsy were driving after drinking, according to the report. Traffic fatalities 2023carried out by the National Institute of Toxicology. These figures are replicated in a very similar way in pedestrians, since alcohol was also found in the autopsies of 41.5% of those who died from being run over.

Of the 27 states in the Union, only Estonia, Poland and Sweden have a maximum rate of 0.2, while Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic do not allow even a drop of alcohol while driving. Among all these, only Sweden has a higher rate of deaths in traffic accidents than Spain: 22 deaths per million inhabitants compared to 36 deaths per million.

The results of this latest DGT campaign have also revealed that 4,570 people drove after consuming alcohol, although under the legal limit. Therefore, the report recalls that these campaigns not only try to detect those who break the law, but also aim to raise awareness among all those who drive after drinking alcohol, even if they do not exceed the permitted limit.