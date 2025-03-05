It was only necessary to find the right time. Interior Minister, Carolina Toháhe has finally presented his resignation to the position to assume a presidential candidacy.

The resignation was completed this Tuesday afternoon, after the minister met with the president, … Gabriel Boric, and the Undersecretary of the Interior, Luis Cordero, and agreed that it was the time.

Tohá’s decision, expected by his party, the PPD, gives the final push at the beginning of the presidential campaign that will be resolved on November 16 and where his most likely rival will be the former minister of Chile Vamos Evelyn Matthei.

Although there are already two candidates in the ruling party, the deputies Vlado Mirosevic and Jaime Mulet, the truth is that Carolina Tohá is the only one that appears in the surveys as presidential, below Bachelet.

During the legislative recess last summer, political parties warmed up engines regarding these elections because on April 29, candidates for the presidential primaries that will be held two months later must be registered.

Tohá’s name was positioned as presidential from the moment she assumed the headquarters of Cabinet at the end of 2022 and channel the government of the government Broad Front (FA) and the Communist Party (PC), defeated in the first constitutional plebiscite.

The wait for Bachelet

Although Tohá was positioned since the beginning of last year as presidential, the former minister took her decision because from the Socialist Party (PS) and the PC voices have been raised promoting a new candidacy, the third, of the ex -president Michelle Bachelet.

Several media assured that the former governor would meditate on the subject during her vacation and according to the exant portal on Tuesday, Bachelet would have sent a message to Carolina Tohá telling her that she will not embark on this adventure. The media adds that at the end of the week he will communicate his resolution, but he will not give Tohá support to remain impartial in the ruling party.

When communicating his resignation, Carolina Tohá said that he leaves his position convinced of having managed to implement important security policies, including the office of important laws such as the creation of the new Ministry of Security.

«I mean that the decision has not been easy; There will be another opportunity to analyze it. What corresponds at this time is to thank from the heart the responsibility that the president gave me to hold this position, which is such a high responsibility, ”he said.

From exile to politics

Political scientist (59 years), is Daughter of the former Minister of Salvador AllendeJosé Tohá, who died after being subjected to torture in 1974. He lived exile in Mexico and after his return in the late 70s he began his law studies at the University of Chile, when he assumed the vice presidency of the Federation of Students of that house of studies facing the military regime. Upon returning democracy he remained active in the Concertación and was elected deputy for Santiago in 2002, a position he left to assume as spokesman for the first Bachelet government. Then he was elected Mayor of Santiago And in December 2022 Boric called the cabinet to overcome the crisis that hit the government after the failure of the first constituent process.

The surveys show Tohá months ago within the candidates, but in recent weeks he had marked 5 points, well below Bachelet, with 23 in some polls. However, Cristián Valdivieso de Critiaia, said that, once the mychel Bachelet’s mystery, Tohá would be positioned as The best candidate.

In the coming weeks the PS must resolve if a candidate for the June primaries, as well as the PC, where the best possession is the Minister of Labor Jeanette Jara. The Christian Democracy (DC) It also analyzes the subject and one of the mentioned names is former president Eduardo Frei.

Deputy Vlado Mirosevic celebrated the step taken by the former minister: «Welcome Carolina to the presidential campaign. We are in that to offer concrete solutions to the middle class, ”he posted in X.

DISUNICATION IN THE OPPOSITION

On the way to the front the panorama is increasingly complex. In January, the General Councils National Renewal (RN) and the Independent Democratic Union (UDI) proclaimed EVELYN Matthei as their candidate. Evopoli would also join this campaign and in fact, the former mayor has already formed her work team.

However, in the last weeks the deputy of the Libertarian Party appeared on the public agenda, Johannes Kaiserwho represents more extreme positions than the Republican Party, a community that has already confirmed that it will reach the first presidential return again with José Antonio Kast.

The surveys place Matthei in the first position and surprisingly Kaiser has risen at the cost of subtracting support from Kast. Neither of them has been prone to participate in a primchant of the opposition.

BORIC wishes her luck

This Thursday night President Gabriel Buric completed the change of cabinet by appointing the socialist Alvaro Elizalde as the new Interior Minister. This has left the portfolio headed so far, the General Secretariat of the Presidency, and in the next few days the president must nominate that vacancy taking care of the political balances.

By saying goodbye to Carolina Tohá, the president thanked him for all his work for pushing security policies that is the greatest demand of Chileans and the main focus of government work.

“I only have thanks for the services you have given to the country,” he told Tohá and added: “I wish you luck in the challenges you are going to assume,” mentioning among them to give continuity to the current government.

Boric took the opportunity to ask all the ruling party to make competitive presidential primaries.