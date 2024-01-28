It is all just 'at first glance' or 'prima facie' – that interim decision of the ICJ in the case of South Africa v. Israel is a provisional decision. Based on an evaluation of the facts as they 'now stand', as they 'now appear at first (prim) glance (facie)'. Only in the remainder of the procedure, which could easily last two years, should the real judgment be made.

None of this alters the fact that that first impression is quite far-reaching – the Court requires Israel to do everything in its power to prevent the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. In fact, the only word 'further' missing is 'prevention'. Which in practice means that Israel can no longer continue its military operation in its current form and intensity. Professor of international law André Nollkaemper mentioned the ruling in the VPRO section Foreign Office therefore “groundbreaking”. It is only “slightly less” than South Africa has asked for, he believes. Apparently Israel's military actions in Gaza already have so many hallmarks of genocide that the country must immediately take military action. Without formally calling for a ceasefire. And without it having already been established that Israel's actions are contrary to it Genocide Convention. But it can no longer be denied that the country is now under heavy suspicion that this is the case. And the difference with a 'ceasefire' does not seem great either.

'Death and despair'

For proof of the complaint leans the court, itself a UN body, relies heavily on the statements of UN officials in the region. They describe the situation in Gaza in stark terms: a place of “death and despair”, where the “largest expulsion of Palestinians since 1948” is taking place, with violence, hunger and disease, traumatizing an “entire generation of children”. And, important for the legal qualification, aimed at a specific group. That, in combination with “dehumanizing and recognizably genocidal rhetoric” from senior Israeli officials, makes South Africa's complaint “plausible.” The Court quotes statements about “a fight against human animals,” “against an entire people” that could also have risen against Hamas. But that failed. And plausible means plausible – it has not yet been formally proven.

But it is a reasonable assumption that if the ICJ takes such clear steps in its interim decision, there is little chance that this will be reversed upon further investigation. By stating that Israel must take “all measures” to prevent genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, it is clear how the Court now views Israel's actions. And Israel is therefore at risk of losing its reputation, its standing in the world and its international reputation as a constitutional state. Especially if it does not act now and do what the Court requires. And it doesn't look like that. Israel's approach to proceedings was already strongly defensive in The Hague. The decision notes that Israel even accepted South Africa's complaint “morally repugnant“, found morally repugnant.

International isolation

If it is subsequently granted, the blow will automatically be harder and it will also increase Israel's isolation. Where it had already ended up internationally anyway. And what the Court was already used to. The country ignored an earlier condemnation of Israel by the ICJ in 2004 over the construction of a 'separation wall' on occupied Palestinian territory, more or less supported by its allies.

With this new negative ruling for Israel, they face the same dilemma as before. Supporting Israel again in its negative attitude towards the ICJ weakens international law, undermines the Genocide Convention and sharpens the contradictions between Western countries and the new, emerging countries in Africa and Asia. After all, South Africa acted before the Court in a legal sense as the representative of all signatories to the Genocide Convention. According to the treaty, they also have the joint task of preventing genocide. The obligations under this treaty apply 'erga omnes partes' – to everyone. And they are not only legal, but also moral and therefore political. All contracting parties are obliged, in the event of genocide, to contribute to its prevention.

