The Government amends through the back door the law approved at the end of 2021 to reduce temporary employment in the Public Administration. Without prior notice, the Ministry of Finance and Public Function modified this rule to give a second chance to temporary workers who had suspended stabilization processes prior to this rule, as well as opening a window for the places that remained vacant in those tests.

This change was included in the Royal Decree Law that was approved in the Council of Ministers last Tuesday that includes measures against the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, as stated in the Official State Gazette (BOE) published two days later. The regulation authorizes public administrations to tender an additional rate of positions occupied by temporary personnel, prior to January 1, 2016, who had not passed a stabilization process other than that contemplated in the Law.

The circumstance occurs that, when the Stabilization Law was in parliamentary process, many autonomous communities already had stabilization processes called whose applicants did not benefit from the assumptions contemplated in this norm. Now, the Government agrees that those interims that they had suspended can present themselves to another contest that will foreseeably be more beneficial for them.

Despite the fact that this new regulation can benefit an indeterminate number of temporary workers by giving them a new opportunity to get a job, CSIF, the majority union in the General State Administration, charged against this “new improvisation” of the Government that has been done without consulting with the unions and without even informing them.

CSIF considers that it is “a patch that will once again generate situations of inequality since the different administrations are not obliged to convene these positions and it is possible that some do not make use of this additional rate.” In addition, he warned that this new regulation poses difficulties when it comes to quantifying the places that must go to that additional rate since many people who occupied them have already passed another selection process. On the other hand, as these are selective processes of free concurrence of people from other administrations, there will be interim personnel who do not achieve tenure.

“This new regulatory modification confirms that the current Law lacks strict mechanisms to give an adequate response to all temporary situations and put an end to the abuse of this contract, as we have already denounced,” the union maintains.