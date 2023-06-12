Once again, Club América will turn to its technical director of the Under-20 category to take the reins of the first team, being precisely its last coach, Fernando Ortizthe same one who came that way.
On this occasion, the chosen one will be diego cervantes who will assume the technical direction and will take charge of the two preparation duels against Toluca and Monterrey, scheduled for June 17 and 20 on North American soil contemplated in the international calendar of the Eagles.
This while the board continues to search for the perfect candidate to assume the position, after Santiago Banos has failed in its attempts to hire its first choices. In this way he will complete more than a month without DT of the first team.
Until now, cervantes He is in charge of the Águilas Under-20 team that reached the grand final of this category where they lost to Toluca 2-1 on aggregate.
Unofficial versions close to the Americanist command assured that in principle the idea is that cervantes take charge of the team in this preseason and on the fly that the new coach assumes the responsibilities.
In this way, it will be a matter of time for the azulcrema team to make the news official on social networks.
The interim coach from the basic forces of America made his debut as a soccer player with San Luis in 2004, then arrived at Nido in 2005 where he stayed until 2008 in his first stage and after 2010 to 2011 he returned for a second stage, in addition, to which Throughout his career he played for various clubs.
