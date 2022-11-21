Both got up to their necks in the elections, one metaphorically and the other explicitly.

The ex-president Vincent Fox has publicly and brazenly confessed who in 2006 did whatever occurred to him for prevent the arrival of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the Presidency.

Despite the fact that his interference was qualified by the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation as “the greatest irregularity” registered in the process in which Felipe Calderón won the victory for having obtained an advantage of more than half a percentage point, the magistrates reasoned that the comments of the then president were made from indirect “or metaphorical” way, Therefore, his influence on the public was tempered both because he was not explicit and because of the time elapsed between his reckless nonsense in November 2005 and May 2006 and those elections that AMLO insists on affirming, without any proof, that there was “fraud”.

Legitimizing the victory of PAN member Calderón and the defeat of his closest contender (at that time a PRD member), Judge Alfonsina Bertha Navarro argued:

“Let us remember that he came to make indirect or metaphorical comments that affected the political positions that competed in the election and even express mentions related to the process; interference that constitutes the greatest irregularity detected during the development of the process”.

His peer and president of the Court, Felipe Alfredo Fuentes Barrera, said that coinciding with the presidential election, the Congress of the Union was renewed, where the same polling station officials acted and the same electoral authority did the respective computations, in addition to the fact that they contested the same political parties. “In a word, mirror elections”, and “no questioning of a political nature arose about the validity of that election and, without further protest, seats and seats legitimately obtained were occupied, for which reason the disqualification of the process and of the institutions is unacceptable”. .

Sixteen years later, 20 months away from the next presidential elections, President López Obrador publicly and directly calls for a vote not only for the corcholata that could succeed him, but also for those who Morena nominates for deputies and senates in 2024:

“Don’t just vote for the president or the president. If you want there to be a transformation or to maintain the transformation, also support him by voting for the candidates for Congress (…). In the case of us, we won the majority but two thirds are required to carry out the constitutional reforms (…). So, going forward there has to be an avalanche of votes (…) You have to vote for the transformation, for the national project. That is the most important…”.

The next day he was asked whether or not his statement violated the electoral law and he tried to back down:

“It is that I did not say that it was an avalanche of votes, or I do not remember, for a particular party…”.

But the initials of her “transformation” read Morena and this is nothing “metaphorical…”.