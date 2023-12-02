The Interfaith Pavilion at the COP28 Conference of the Parties enhances awareness of climate issues through a series of rich events and programs that focus on climate and environmental issues, and the role of religions and youth in confronting climate challenges.

The pavilion’s activities review the role of religions in achieving the goals of climate action, the importance of involving young people in efforts aimed at confronting the climate crisis, and unifying joint efforts in order to find effective and tangible solutions that address the repercussions of climate change.

The Interfaith Pavilion, which is organized by the Muslim Council of Elders in cooperation with the COP28 Presidency, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and the United Nations Environment Programme, and is being held for the first time in the history of the Conferences of the Parties, has attracted large numbers of visitors since the start of its activities the day before yesterday, while hosting over a period of days The event includes more than 65 dialogue sessions and about 325 speakers, and brings together 70 organizations and institutions to work to strengthen partnerships, provide comprehensive recommendations to achieve environmental justice, and activate the participation and contributions of religious communities, scientists, academics, youth, and civil society representatives in climate action.

These events contribute to strengthening cooperation in order to create a better future for the planet and humanity as a whole, and to involve new audiences and groups in finding innovative solutions to the climate crisis.

corporate responsibility

The interfaith pavilion in the Blue Zone at COP28 embodies the importance of the efforts of religious leaders in highlighting the challenges that societies are dealing with regarding the climate crisis, the necessity of committing to climate action, and finding concrete and effective solutions to the climate issue.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Muhammad Abdel Salam, described the interfaith pavilion at COP 28 as a beacon of hope, stressing that the presence of an interfaith pavilion at the conference confirms that confronting climate change and protecting the planet is a shared responsibility.

He said that the UAE is a beacon of coexistence, tolerance and human brotherhood, and its adoption of this initiative reflects its firm belief in the role of religions and the importance of uniting efforts in order to achieve the desired progress in climate action.

The role of religions

In one of its sessions, the pavilion reviewed the role of religions in achieving the global goal on adaptation, and the pioneering roles played by religious organizations and institutions in various parts of the world to support efforts aimed at achieving the global goal on adaptation.

The session discussed the importance of meeting the needs of communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, especially in countries of the Global South.

Another session at the event discussed “The contribution of religious organizations to enhancing climate resilience and adaptation…the leading role of youth in the field of climate,” and touched on the causes of the climate crisis, and the importance of educating communities about the importance of preserving our common planet.

The session, “Promoting Interfaith Youth Dialogue on Climate Justice and Resilience,” emphasized the importance of the role of youth in confronting the climate crisis by enhancing cooperation and collective action, placing climate justice at the heart of all efforts made, and enhancing awareness in different societies regarding the climate issue. The Interfaith Pavilion also reviewed the importance of integrating spiritual teachings and religious traditions into efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development, which must not rely solely on science and political and governmental decisions.

• 325 speakers participate in 65 dialogue sessions hosted by the pavilion during “COP 28”.

• The pavilion brings together 70 organizations and institutions to work on strengthening partnerships.