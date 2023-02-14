We are one week away from the launch of the Playstation VR2, and there is no doubt that some people already have access to this device, especially considering that in the last few days we have seen a couple of previews and unboxings. Thus, It shouldn’t come as a big surprise to hear that the interface for this device has already been leaked..

A user recently shared on Twitter the unique interface options that appear on the PlayStation 5 once the new reality headset is attached. Here you can see that it is possible to modify the size and brightness of the screen, as well as an option for the area in which you arewhere surely the camera will be in charge of scanning your surroundings, and a visibility adjustment.

Considering that The PlayStation VR2 will be available from next February 22it’s only a matter of time before some outlet, or even PlayStation, shares some kind of guide or an overview of everything that this new device will offer us.

On related topics, you can check out the official PlayStation VR2 unboxing here. Similarly, PlayStation commercial at the Super Bowl disappoints fans.

Editor’s Note:

The PlayStation VR2 is something I’m looking forward to, but will unfortunately have to wait. I was a fan of the first VR model, but getting into the second isn’t cheap, so it’s best to save money, and eventually, once I see more worthwhile games, I’ll jump right in.

Via: Zuby_Tech