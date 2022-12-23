If we ever get a Dutch version of The Walking Dead want to record, we know the place for the poster. This abandoned stretch of A28 near Utrecht is the perfect backdrop for an apocalyptic film set. But what exactly is the ghost highway doing there? Why is the piece of asphalt no longer used and why is Rijkswaterstaat not removing it?

You will come across the ghost highway of about 1.5 kilometers when you leave Utrecht via the Waterlinieweg and the A28, or drive into the city in the other direction. You can also see the stretch of asphalt well when you cross the A28 on the A27. At the bottom of the page you see a Google Streetview from this viewpoint.

An accidental discovery

Until 2008, this stretch of highway was used normally. It was even the main carriageway of the A28 at the time. Where you are now driving is actually the parallel road. Rijkswaterstaat tells TopGear that it was not originally intended to decommission the stretch of highway.

‘In the autumn of 2008, the situation temporarily arose that traffic from the Waterlinieweg towards Amersfoort was not routed via the main carriageway of the A28, but via the parallel lane,’ said a spokesperson. The idea was to reopen the main road at a later date, but Rijkswaterstaat soon saw that using the parallel road had ‘positive traffic effects’. It was decided that from now on all traffic would drive via what was once the parallel road. The main roadway was closed to traffic, but the asphalt remained. Today it is fenced off with guard rails and concrete blocks.

You see the asphalt in the series The year of Fortuyn

The stretch of ghost highway near the A28 is not completely useless. For example, recordings were held for the television series The year of Fortuyn. The auxiliary bridge for the renovation of the Galecopper Bridge was also stored there. For other construction projects, the asphalt is also used to store things.

Rijkswaterstaat is also testing new asphalt at this location and, for example, with LED lighting for along the highway. In addition to television series, training videos for Rijkswaterstaat are also recorded. And maybe in a while The walking dead? It’s just an idea.