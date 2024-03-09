In the past, if someone drove the same route with a horse and cart often enough, a road would automatically arise. Handy for the robbers, because they could sit there in the bushes. Nowadays there has to be a little more planning and even the owls have to be taken into account. And the highwaymen are employed by the government. Just kidding, kidding. And to take the bats into account, these structures are above the highway.

Road inspector Rinse posted a photo on Twitter (or is that what it's called anymore?) of what looks like a portal with the matrix boards missing. Or the start of section control without cameras. In reality, this is a bat crossing, as crazy as it sounds. Apparently the animals are so polite that if you make a crossing for them, they will still use it.

Bats otherwise fly too low

Bats prefer to fly over treetops to pick insects from the air. If they want to fly from one piece of forest to another, there is a chance that they will do so low over the ground. And if there is a highway there, you understand how that could end badly for the night flyers. That's why there are bat crossings or hopovers called in life.

There are two ways to do this hopovers to create. You can plant trees right next to the road, and also in the central reservation. This creates a natural bat crossing point from treetops over the road. This is sometimes a nice solution for provincial roads. Where this is not possible, Rijkswaterstaat can choose to create an artificial crossing, as you see in the photo.

The bat crossing connects treetops

The construction connects the treetops on the left and right, as it were, at least in the eyes of the bat. Or actually in the ears, because the animal orientates itself via echolocation. The bat crossing points tower more than four meters above the asphalt. If the bats keep to the height, road traffic poses no danger to them.