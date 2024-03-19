Chivas' present is not at all positive, it was a miracle that the team did not go to the FIFA break outside the play-off zone, this thanks to the defeat of Pumas. However, the scenario is not the best, the Verde Valle team is far from making it directly to the league and it seems that its title options are minimal. Gago will have practically two weeks to get the entire squad in shape, and define who will face the final stretch of the semester, including the starting goalkeeper.
The battle between Rangel and Whalley will be interesting at the end of the tournament, the former has the advantage because since the beginning of the semester he was assigned as the starting goalkeeper of the Liga MX and especially in his last match against América, where he was the one who avoided the defeat of the club, will give him oxygen and confidence to stay above Óscar for at least the next day.
Although, 'tala' has no right to give up, because in the CONCACAF duels where he started, Whalley proved to be a reliable goalkeeper, with more conditions than expected from someone who was eliminated by Paunovic, in addition, he has a A virtue that Raúl lacks, Óscar has very good footwork that usually offers a clean exit. The best thing that can happen to the herd at this complex time is to have a couple of reliable options at the finish line who are also competing hard and cleanly with each other on a constant basis.
