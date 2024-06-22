⚡️🇪🇸 Several clubs have asked for information on Nico Williams in the recent months, even before the Euros.

Chelsea had him on shortlist already last summer then they wanted Palmer; Arsenal and Liverpool discussed Nico a few months ago.

Barcelona keep Nico on their shortlist. pic.twitter.com/u7o8AxsB9o

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024