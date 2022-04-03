An Intercity player tries to stop an advance by Vázquez from San Javier. / JAVIER CARRION / AGM

Intercity, second in the table of group 5 of the 2nd RFEF, yesterday stopped the Mar Menor in El Pitín, a scenario in which Javi Motos’ men have been very confident this season. The team from San Javier arrived at the meeting with their spirits reinforced after winning the last two games.

MINOR SEA Rodri, Javi Ramírez, Abel, Morros, Molinero, Sergio León (Klenadro, minute 63), Vázquez, Fran Moreno, Loren, Titi and Peque (Silvente, minute 55). 1

INTERCITY Manu Herrera, Álvaro Pérez, Kecojevic, Ferroni, José Manuel (Herrera, minute 83), Juanma Ortiz, Ribero, M. Mari, Pol Roigé (Villacañas, minute 72), Carmona (Núñez, minute 46), Benja (Cabrera, minute 57). Goal:

0-1, minute 86, Villacañas.

Referee:

Federico Saiz Villares. Ribero was sent off for a double yellow card in the 36th minute.

Countryside:

the pitin

In the first half neither team was successful in front of goal. They were 45 boring minutes and with little showy football. In the second half things did not change. The two teams were more concerned with defending, but the lucky break came for the Alicante team, who opened the scoring with a goal from Villacañas shortly before the end of the match, specifically in minute 86. Javi Motos’ team did not know how to take advantage of the superiority numerical that the Mar Menor had for many minutes, specifically from minute 36.

Thanks to this victory, Gustavo Siviero’s team remains in second position in the standings with 56 points and Javi Motos’s team hold on at the top, with 45 points. On the following day, Mar Menor will visit Calvo Sotelo in Puertollano, while CF Intercity will host Alzira.